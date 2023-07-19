7 of the Coolest Celebrity Baby Names
Some celebrities are happy with traditional names, like Harry, or Ben, but there are some that can’t settle for regular options when it comes to their children. From the most bizarre to the most outrageous, we’ll be taking a look at 10 of the coolest celebrity baby names and what it is that makes them so unique and thought-provoking.
Alicia Keys and Swiss Beatz
This world-famous singer and her producer husband share two children, aptly named Egypt and Genesis. Whether this was a nod to something biblical, or just a convenient choice of names, we had no doubt that Alicia Keys, with her unique fashion sense and stunning voice would come up with something unique for her children.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Although the famous pair might not be together anymore, they still share a daughter called Khai and this is by far one of the most beautiful names on this list. Although the couple have had their issues, they seem to have set them aside to ensure that Khai has the upbringing that she deserves.
Bindi Irwin
As one of the most contradictory names on our list, the late Steve Irwin’s daughter, Bindi decided to name her daughter Grace Warrior. We quite like the opposing features of this name as it’s certainly unique and well-thought-out. We are sure that her father would have been so proud of such a unique name as well.
Christina Aguilera
Max and Summer Rain are the names of Christina Aguilera’s two children, who she shares with their fathers. Max may seem like a fairly simple name, but the singer really knocked it out of the ballpark with Summer Rain, which is a conflicting name that instantly captivates and appeals.
Zooey Deschanel
Here are two of the more unique names on this list - Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf, but children of Zooey Deschanel and her ex-husband. Sounding like something selected from The Wind in the Willows, Zooey's name choices clearly emanate her style as she's just about as fun and quirky as they come.
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
World-famous tennis player Serena and her digital entrepreneur husband Alexis named their daughter Olympia, which is a name befitting the child of such an iconic sporting legend. Serena says that she chose the name herself and for good reason - because she aspired to achieve the same status as the most famous Olympic athletes hailing from ancient Greece.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry
This sweet pair are as loved up now as they were when they first met, and after welcoming their daughter into the world, they decided to call her Daisy Dove. This name is about as quaint as they come and we’re sure that with choices to follow in either parents’ footsteps, this little one has plenty to look forward to in her lifetime.
There are so many more honorable mentions to cover that we couldn’t hope to fit them all in one place. Some of them include Blue Ivy (Jay-Z and Beyonce), North (Kim and Kanye) and Grey and Mars (Kasie Hunt of CNN). With so many celebrities pregnant right now, we are expecting a multitude of unique names to be made public in the very near future, including Rihanna’s pending child with the singer hinting at a stylish name for her little one.