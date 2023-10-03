7 Smart Marketing Strategies to Utilize in the Upcoming Holiday Season
Although the holiday season is still months away, businesses all over the world are already preparing for the busiest time of the year. For many companies, the holiday season will bring in the bulk of their yearly sales, so early preparation can make all the difference. This is also the best time to attract new customers.
“You can never be too prepared when it comes to holiday season marketing. If you are discussing strategy in November, you’re already late to the game,” says Max Schwartzapfel, CMO of Fighting For You New York.
Now is the time to start planning your holiday marketing strategies. Although you will be competing with all the other businesses in your market, you are still more likely to bring in new sales during this time. Let’s take a look at some smart marketing strategies that your business can utilize this holiday season.
1. Sales and Discounts
In the U.S., the holiday season kicks off with the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. You want to plan out the types of sales you’ll offer your customers well in advance. While many people will pay full price throughout the holiday season, Black Friday is all about the discounts.
“People flock to discounts like seagulls flock to a stray French fry. When everyone is offering discounts at the same time, you have to get a bit more creative to draw people in,” mentions Jack Carrere, CEO and Co-Founder of Prokeep.
You’ll want to send out emails and other marketing material well in advance of Black Friday to ensure that you’re at the top of everyone's shopping lists. People are more willing to try new products when they are at a discount, so the odds of you bringing in new customers are high.
Black Friday
Black Friday is the best time to bring in new business during the holiday season. Savvy shoppers are going to be hunting for the best deals throughout the holiday weekend, so you need to decide what you are going to offer them. This can be anything from sales to discount codes to a gift with purchase.
“Integrated marketing offers opportunities to break through to consumers in new markets,” points outBetsy Holden, Senior Advisor for McKinsey & Co.
Conduct market research ahead of time to figure out what types of discounts your competitors plan to offer. Once you have a grasp on what the competition will be doing, you can begin to plan your strategy. You’ll also need to prepare marketing material that is specific to Black Friday weekend.
Small Business Saturday
On the heels of Black Friday comes the newly established Small Business Saturday. Customers are encouraged to purchase their holiday gifts from smaller companies, so if you happen to be a small business, take advantage of this day and plan a special sale.
“Small businesses have fantastic opportunities for growth during the holiday season. People are more willing to try out new products and services when shopping for others, so make sure to get your name out there ahead of time,” recommends Andrew Mavis, CEO of 98Strong.
Send out separate marketing materials for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. You don’t want to miss out on sales for either of these major shopping days. Make sure that all your customers know that they are supporting a small business when they shop from you to up the feel-good factor.
Cyber Monday
The last major event of Black Friday weekend is Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday was established when online shopping started taking over. People were getting over the large crowds and sheer chaos that occurred at malls across America during this massive shopping event. The result was an entire day dedicated to online sales.
“On Black Friday, there used to be swarms of people trampling each other for TVs and gaming consoles. People don’t want to put themselves through that anymore. They prefer to shop from the comfort of their own homes,” explains Susan Kim Shaffer, President and Co-Founder of Pneuma Nitric Oxide.
This means that you’ll need to prepare another set of deals and marketing material to go with it for the final Black Friday event. The payoff will be worth it after you rack up record sales on this busy weekend.
2. Offer Free Shipping
Sometimes all you need is a small leg up to get customers to choose you over other brands in your market. Free shipping may not seem like a big deal, but if your competitors are charging $7.99 for shipping while yours is free, you are more likely to win the sale. You can even advertise it as a holiday exclusive.
“Oftentimes, it's the small things that can set you apart. Even if you can’t afford to offer large discounts or give away free gifts, you can still attract customers with smaller sales and free shipping. If your product is good, people will be willing to pay for it regardless of price,” said Shaunak Amin, CEO and Co-Founder of SnackMagic.
Make sure to let all your customers know that you are offering free shipping in your email campaigns. You can also put a “free shipping” banner at the top of your website. This way, potential customers will instantly know they are getting a deal when they shop with you.
3. Host In-Store Events
If your business has brick-and-mortar locations, consider hosting an in-store event during the holiday season. Your event could include samples of products, special discounts, or entertainment to get people excited about the holiday season. This will encourage sales and bring in new and returning customers.
“Pop-up events are a great way to generate buzz. If you are launching a new product, having a sale, or giving out free samples, host an event to celebrate and bring people in,” suggests Kristen Pechacek, Chief Growth Officer of MassageLuXe, a notable spa franchise company.
Although online shopping has been rising in popularity, most people still prefer to do their holiday shopping in person. By making this experience extra special, you can encourage customers to continue to shop in person throughout the rest of the year.
4. Lean Into Holiday Cheer
Customers aren’t just shopping for gifts; they’re also looking to capture the holiday spirit. Don’t be afraid to go over the top with holiday-themed designs. Your brick-and-mortar locations should have fun holiday displays, and your website should be updated to reflect the current season.
“Many companies have forgotten they sell to actual people. Humans care about the entire experience, not just the marketing, sales, or service. To really win in the modern age, you must solve for humans,” explainsDharmesh Shah, CTO & Co-Founder of HubSpot.
To continue the holiday spirit, you can offer in-store and online gift-wrapping services or holiday-themed versions of your popular products. You can also develop products that are specific to the holiday season. These types of products make for fun gifts and are sure to fly off the shelves.
5. Make a Gift Guide
Not everyone is a gift-giving connoisseur. Some people really struggle with gift ideas, especially when they are for co-workers or distant family members. Make the stressful shopping process easier by offering up some ideas.
“The creativity of a company is on full display during the holiday season. Everyone wants to stand out, and some of the results of these efforts are truly innovative and inspiring,” muses Marcus Hutsen, Business Development Manager of Patriot Coolers.
Create a gift guide that showcases your best products. You can display the guide on your website, send it out as an email campaign, and post it on social media. Gift guides are an effective way to increase sales during the holiday season.
6. Create an Advent Calendar
Advent calendars have really exploded in recent years. Last year we saw calendars filled with perfume and makeup samples, dog and cat treats, and even wine. Nowadays, you can find an advent calendar for just about anyone.
“In the age of the internet, businesses are all vying for attention from influencers and social media stars. If you can create a product that just one influencer loves, it could change the entire trajectory of your business forever,” claims Patricio Paucar, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Navi.
If you are able to put together an advent calendar with miniatures of the products you sell, you are sure to bring in new customers. Many influencers will also post their advent calendars on social media, showing what they got to open each day. This type of advertising can bring in tons of new business.
7. Stay on Top of Customer Service
The holiday season is not the time to rest when it comes to customer service. After all, you want to make a good impression on all the new customers you’ll be bringing in. Make sure your customer service team is up to the task, and consider hiring extra people if you expect a larger volume than you can currently handle.
“Customer service is one of the most important tools you have as a business. Make sure you put your best foot forward when bringing in new customers,” recommends Russell Kuwahara, Performance Marketing Manager of simplehuman who, a company known for their advanced sensor trash can.
You can start sending out thank you emails or cards to people who purchase from your business. Chances are that each person spent a significant amount of time deciding where to spend their money, so let them know how grateful you are that they chose you!
Preparing for the Holiday Season
It’s never too early for businesses to start preparing for the holiday season. Some companies are already planning for next year before this year's season has even finished. Don’t procrastinate when it comes to preparations, or you’ll fall behind your competitors.
“There’s nothing like Christmas in July when it comes to marketing. Believe it or not, most marketing teams are in full-out holiday planning mode by the end of the summer,” says Michael Klein, CEO of Herbaly.
August or September is usually the latest time businesses should start preparing. So, if you haven’t started getting your marketing strategy in order, let this be your sign to do so. Good luck, and happy holidays!