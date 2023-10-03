7 Smart Marketing Strategies to Utilize in the Upcoming Holiday Season

Although the holiday season is still months away, businesses all over the world are already preparing for the busiest time of the year. For many companies, the holiday season will bring in the bulk of their yearly sales, so early preparation can make all the difference. This is also the best time to attract new customers.

“You can never be too prepared when it comes to holiday season marketing. If you are discussing strategy in November, you’re already late to the game,” says Max Schwartzapfel, CMO of Fighting For You New York.

Now is the time to start planning your holiday marketing strategies. Although you will be competing with all the other businesses in your market, you are still more likely to bring in new sales during this time. Let’s take a look at some smart marketing strategies that your business can utilize this holiday season.