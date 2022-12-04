7 Tips For Navigating Difficult Clients

Set Very Clear Expectations from the Start

To begin, set clear expectations of your clients right from the beginning meeting. For example, if you’re a graphic designer, clearly state:

What it is you do

What your deliverables (the things you make and provide your clients) will be. Be as specific and exact here as possible so your clients can’t claim that you’re supposed to deliver something you aren’t

What the timeframe is

What your policies are for communications, refunds, or anything else that may matter

“You can oftentimes put this information on a generalized client contract or document that you hand to each of your clients, not just potentially difficult ones,” says Cesar Cruz, Co-Founder of Sebastian Cruz Couture. “By setting clear expectations from the start, your clients know what they can request of you and will be less likely to make unreasonable demands.”

More importantly, you and your prospective clients immediately know whether you are right for the job. “For instance, if you can produce a graphic for a client in a week but they need it in three days, setting clear expectations allows you to gracefully bow out of the situation instead of interacting with that client under false pretenses,” says Chris Bridges, CEO of VITAL Card. “It’s much better to let potentially frustrating clients down early than to agree to a job and have them get angry later.”

Note that your clients should set clear expectations as well; that leads to the next major tip.