Article continues below advertisement
Disgraced '7th Heaven' Star Stephen Collins, 77, Dating 'a Super Fan' 40 Years Younger Than Him After Child Sexual Abuse Scandal

March 21 2025, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Investigation Discovery's upcoming Hollywood Demons documentary made a shocking claim about disgraced actor Stephen Collins.

In a preview for the Monday, March 24, special, it's revealed that after disappearing from the spotlight for his child sexual abuse scandal, the 7th Heaven alum is dating a woman named Jennifer Nagel, who's four decades younger than him.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: mega

According to the 'Hollywood Demons' documentary, Stephen Collins, 77, is dating a woman who's 37 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"Stephen Collins now lives with a woman who is 40 years younger than him. She was a super fan," Dr. Drew Pinsky revealed on the show.

"The age difference — given what we know about his history — certainly raises an eyebrow," the professional noted. "Let’s hope he can commit to this woman and not perpetrate on others."

ID claimed they tried to contact "more than 100" people who know the star, but "nearly everyone declined to participate or did not respond."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @id/youtube

The disgraced actor doesn't appear in 'Hollywood Demons.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, his former costars Kyle Searles and Jeremy London did participate in the doc.

"I had no idea the first one was 10 [years old]," Searles said in the project of one of Collins' victims. "All three [situations] are wrong, don't get me wrong... I'm kind of shaking right now."

"It’s tough, it's hard," London shared. "I'm a dad first and foremost, above everything else. So, my first thought goes to the children. Stephen Collins would be a dead man if that was my child."

Article continues below advertisement

Collins was investigated in 2014 after an audio clip leaked of the actor confessing to having sexual contact with a female under the age of 14.

Later that year, he confessed to sexually touching the minor and exposing himself to two other underaged girls over the years of 1973 to 1994.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: mega

'7th Heaven' stars Kyle Searles and Jeremy London participated in the documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

"Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since," he explained in a written piece for People.

Collins said the leaked audio was recorded without his knowledge during a 2012 therapy session with his then-wife Faye Grant.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, when 7th Heaven costars Beverley Mitchell, David Gallagher and Mackenzie Rosman launched their rewatch podcast, "Catching Up With the Camdens," they addressed Collins' drama.

"All forms of abuse, sexual abuse of any kind, it’s inexcusable, and victims of abuse need to be shown compassion and they should be given support," the trio stated. "It would be impossible not to talk about Stephen since he was such a big part of the show and our lives but we want to be clear: we did not have any inappropriate experiences with Stephen."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CUWTheCamdens/youtube

Collins' costars made it clear they 'do not excuse or condone his behavior' when they launched their '7th Heaven' rewatch podcast.

The stars noted they "do not excuse or condone his behavior," but they don't want to let his scandal stop them from sharing their "fondest memories of 7th Heaven" with fans.

"We know that this is difficult and we understand it can be triggering," they said. "But we just wanted to say we love you guys."

Us Weekly reported on the documentary.

