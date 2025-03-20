'7th Heaven' Stars Admit They Were 'Shaking' Over Hearing Stephen Collins' Sexual Abuse Scandal
Stephen Collins’ s-- abuse scandal is going to be examined in the ID series Hollywood Demons, and two of his former 7th Heaven costars will make an appearance in the program.
After listening to Collins’ admission regarding his inappropriate behavior with children in the episode, Kyle Searles and Jeremy London were clearly freaked out.
“I had no idea the first one was 10 [years old],” Searles said. “All three are wrong, don't get me wrong... I'm kind of shaking right now.”
He explained having kids of his own changed his “whole world,” as he had “knots in his stomach” and felt Collins was “full of s---.”
“It’s tough, it's hard,” London added. “I'm a dad first and foremost, above everything else. So, my first thought goes to the children. Stephen Collins would be a dead man if that was my child.”
April Price, Collins’ second victim, is also featured in the episode and claims Collins downplayed his statement regarding what happened during his sit down with Katie Couric on 20/20.
“The look on the one in 1982 was such [that] it immediately just stopped everything cold,” Collins told Couric.
Price, who was 13 during her interaction with Collins, said his statement sent her “into a fury” as he claimed it only “happened once,” which she asserted is not true.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“He's trying to save his career and he's downplaying it but on the other hand is the person that it happened to,” she shared. “I was enraged.”
She detailed an experience where she asked Collins to hook up a video game controller to her aunt’s television, stating, “He turned around and his jeans were completely open and he's completely exposed.”
“At this point, now I'm completely flustered,” she explained. “How do you react to that? What's the purpose of this? All I know is that I was shocked, extremely uncomfortable, and still didn't want to insult him because he was kind to me and nice and doing me a favor. I'm trying to look him in the face and have a conversation with him as if nothing was going on. He chit-chatted for a little bit and then left.”
She said a second incident occurred, where she was sunbathing and he allegedly approached her, asking if she wanted to come see some memorabilia inside his apartment. As she was looking, he asked if she minded if he got more comfortable as he went in his bedroom. When he emerged, she claimed he was “completely nude.”
“Now I'm actually scared,” she recalled of the incident. “I’m in this man's apartment. I'm in a bathing suit and he's naked. This is bad, this is really bad. I don't know what I'm going to do. I was completely helpless and defenseless in his apartment.”
The episode of Hollywood Demons exploring the events surrounding Collins will premiere on March 24.