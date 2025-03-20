'7th Heaven' Stars Admit They Were 'Shaking' Over Hearing Stephen Collins' Sexual Abuse Scandal

A '7th Heaven' star claimed Stephen Collins would be a 'dead man' if their child had been a victim of his.

Stephen Collins ’ s-- abuse scandal is going to be examined in the ID series Hollywood Demons, and two of his former 7th Heaven costars will make an appearance in the program.

After listening to Collins’ admission regarding his inappropriate behavior with children in the episode, Kyle Searles and Jeremy London were clearly freaked out.

“I had no idea the first one was 10 [years old],” Searles said. “All three are wrong, don't get me wrong... I'm kind of shaking right now.”

He explained having kids of his own changed his “whole world,” as he had “knots in his stomach” and felt Collins was “full of s---.”

“It’s tough, it's hard,” London added. “I'm a dad first and foremost, above everything else. So, my first thought goes to the children. Stephen Collins would be a dead man if that was my child.”