9 Celebrities Who Have Surprisingly Unique Hobbies
When we think of celebrities, we often associate them with red carpets, glamorous events, and the fast-paced lifestyle of the rich and famous. However, many stars step outside the limelight to indulge in unique hobbies that might surprise their fans. These unexpected pastimes provide an intriguing glimpse into their lives, showing they’re not so different from the rest of us after all.
Take Ben Affleck, for example, who has earned a reputation for his poker skills. The Hollywood A-lister isn’t just dabbling in card games for fun - his dedication has reportedly led him to win high-stakes games among serious players. It’s fascinating how stars like him embrace activities that challenge their strategic thinking. However, Ben Affleck isn’t the only one drawn to gambling; many players are turning to online pay n play sites for their convenience and benefits. These platforms offer access to various games, live dealer options, robust security, enhanced privacy, and fast payouts, among some other features; to top it off, you might even play against a celebrity.
But games of luck (or skill, as poker is an in-betweener) aren’t the only unexpected hobby among celebrities. Take Tom Hanks, for instance, the man behind classic films like Forrest Gump and Cast Away has an extensive collection of vintage typewriters. He’s been vocal about his fascination with these relics of the past, even using them to craft letters and scripts. His passion has grown into more than a collection - he’s written an entire book inspired by the nostalgia of these mechanical wonders. Hanks’ hobby reflects his appreciation for history and creativity, reminding us that even in a digital world, the charm of old-school tools endures.
Another surprising celebrity hobby is baking, a passion that turned singer-songwriter Paul Hollywood from a drummer to a beloved judge on The Great British Bake Off. Hollywood’s dedication to kneading dough and perfecting his personal bread recipes highlights how a seemingly simple pastime can become a lifelong passion. It’s inspiring to see how celebrities find joy in something as humble and universally comforting as baking.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the other hand, superstar actor Angelina Jolie has an unexpected love for collecting daggers. This fascination began in her childhood, influenced by her mother, who also shared a love for these unique items. Over the years, Jolie’s collection has grown to include historical and ornate pieces, showcasing her interest in history and artistry. This unique hobby stands in stark contrast to her philanthropic work, revealing a multi-dimensional personality that continues to captivate fans.
Meanwhile, pop icon Taylor Swift channels her creativity through crafting handmade gifts and ornaments for her friends and fans. Known for her personal touch, Swift often spends hours creating detailed, heartfelt items that reflect her thoughtfulness and dedication. This hobby aligns with her well-documented love of connecting personally with her audience and going the extra mile for her fans, making her one of the most relatable stars in the industry.
Other celebrities with surprising pastimes include household names like Will Smith, Tom Cruise, and David Beckham who enjoy fencing against one another. The trio reportedly bonded over their shared enthusiasm for the sport, often practicing together and competing in friendly bouts.
Rounding off the list is Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman, who has developed a surprising passion for beekeeping. Freeman transformed part of his sprawling Mississippi ranch into a sanctuary for bees, aiming to support their declining population. His fascination with these industrious insects started as a conservation effort, but it has since turned into a rewarding hobby. Freeman cares for numerous hives, providing them with sugar water and ensuring their habitat thrives. His commitment to beekeeping reflects his dedication to environmental sustainability and shows how even global stars can take up hobbies with a meaningful impact on the world.