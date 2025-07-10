90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Santos Lima Details Every Plastic Surgery Procedure: Inside Her Transformation

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Santos Lima got honest with fans and detailed every single plastic surgery procedure she’s ever gotten done.

"I’m here because I did a lot of plastic surgery," Santos, 38, told host Michelle Visage during the Thursday, July 9 premiere of E!'s new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.

"Growing up, I was bullied and this really made me feel very sad. Kids are very cruel sometimes,” the reality TV star explained. “I always wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith. People really love beautiful people."