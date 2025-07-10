or
90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Santos Lima Details Every Plastic Surgery Procedure: Inside Her Transformation

July 10 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Santos Lima got honest with fans and detailed every single plastic surgery procedure she’s ever gotten done.

"I’m here because I did a lot of plastic surgery," Santos, 38, told host Michelle Visage during the Thursday, July 9 premiere of E!'s new series Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.

"Growing up, I was bullied and this really made me feel very sad. Kids are very cruel sometimes,” the reality TV star explained. “I always wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, Anna Nicole Smith. People really love beautiful people."

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Santos Lima Was 'Bullied' as a Child

Larissa Lima to rose fame on '90 Day Fiancé.'

In turn, this caused the Brazilian native to seek out cosmetic procedures to correct all the flaws she believed her body had.

"Lipo on my knees, thighs, tummy tuck, BBL three times. I removed it and got a butt lift,” she listed. “I got two b--- jobs, fat removal, lipo in my chin. And I think that’s it. Oh, nose job. I also got a six-pack, vaser liposuction."

However, she said it’s her 1,500-cc b------ implants that she regrets the most.

Larissa Santos Lima Most 'Regrets' Her Large B------ Implants

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Santos Lima is best known for her relationship with Colt Johnson.

"I just would like to change completely my lifestyle, go back to running, go to a marathon. These boobs and this six-pack do not belong,” the TLC star explained, adding she felt like she stood out “in the wrong way.”

She continued, "I was at the country club and the woman was like, ‘You’re a stripper,’ and I was like, ‘No, I don’t do this.’ But because of the physical appearance…"

Santos is best known for her marriage to Colt Johnson, which was chronicled throughout the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The couple’s journey began with the 90 days leading up to their 2018 wedding on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, and their eventual split unfolded on Seasons 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? before they finalized their divorce in 2019.

Larissa Santos Lima Says Reality TV Fame Changed Her Perception of Herself

Larissa Santos Lima became an online influencer after reality TV fame.

Later in the Botched episode, Santos reflected on the attention that came with reality TV fame and how the pressure to sell content as an online influencer sparked her curiosity about altering her appearance.

"I was doing 90 Day, I got my first surgery," she explained. "So, after I got my b---- and my nose I think, ‘Oh it’s amazing.’ Like I won in the lottery. I decide to increase my implants. I make money on OnlyFans and I thought, ‘Well, bigger b---- is gonna make more money. I thought, ‘What could go wrong?’"

Larissa Santos Lima Says She Has 'Body Dysmorphia'

Larissa Santos Lima made her TV debut in 2018.

However, she admitted to struggling with body dysmorphia at the time and now views the expensive procedures through a different lens.

“You never are satisfied for who you are,” she concluded. “You always want to increase, you always want more. I want to change it. So, it’s not about the body, it’s about the mind."

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on E!.

