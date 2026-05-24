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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Nikki Exotika Undergoes Emergency Quadruple Bypass Surgery

nikki exotika quadruple bypass surgery
Source: MEGA;@nikkieexotica/Instagram

The star's mom gave fans an update from the hospital.

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May 24 2026, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

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Nikki Exotika, known for her appearance on 90 Day Fiancé, is currently recovering from a quadruple bypass surgery. Her mother, Myrna, shared the news through an emotional Instagram video on Tuesday, May 19.

“She underwent a serious operation yesterday,” Myrna said from Nikki’s hospital bed.

“It was seven hours and it was supposed to be a triple bypass and it ended up being a quadruple bypass.”

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image of Nikki Exotika is recovering after undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery following serious heart complications.
Source: @nikkieexotica/Instagram

Nikki Exotika is recovering after undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery following serious heart complications.

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Myrna expressed concern for her daughter during the procedure, revealing that a total of 25 medical staff members worked on Nikki. Following the surgery, Nikki, who is 50 years old, was placed on a breathing machine.

To assist her daughter during recovery, Myrna initiated a GoFundMe campaign aimed at covering Nikki's living expenses.

“She’s gonna be out for a while and she needs help,” Myrna stated, visibly emotional.

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image of Her mother revealed the procedure lasted several hours and required a large medical team.
Source: @nikkieexotica/Instagram

Her mother revealed the procedure lasted several hours and required a large medical team.

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Source: @nikkiexotika/Instagram
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Nikki, whose real name is Nicole Sanders, had been experiencing significant health issues prior to the surgery. According to the GoFundMe description, she dealt with symptoms such as chest pain, heartburn, and shortness of breath. Despite consulting multiple doctors and undergoing various tests, she was reassured that her heart was healthy.

However, during a performance, Nikki nearly collapsed, prompting her to revisit her cardiologist. Tragically, she suffered a mild heart attack before her appointment. An angiogram revealed extensive blockages in her arteries that were too severe for angioplasty or stent placement.

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image of Nikki had previously experienced chest pain, shortness of breath and even a mild heart attack before the surgery.
Source: @nikkieexotica/Instagram;@justinmoldova/Instagram

Nikki had previously experienced chest pain, shortness of breath and even a mild heart attack before the surgery.

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Myrna traveled from Florida to support Nikki during this critical time and the subsequent recovery process.

The GoFundMe campaign focuses not on medical bills, since Nikki has “good health insurance,” but on covering rent and living expenses while she is unable to work.

“Nicole has received so much love and support from friends, fans, and followers all over the world, and our family is incredibly grateful,” Myrna noted in her post.

The campaign has a goal of $22,000 and has raised over $12,000 so far.

Nikki gained fame on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, where she traveled to Moldova to meet her then-boyfriend, Justin Shutencov. After filming, Shutencov ended their relationship via text message, leaving Nikki heartbroken.

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