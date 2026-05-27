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'90 Day Fiancé' Star Thais Ramone Arrested Days After Patrick Mendes Divorce Filing

Photo of Patrick Mendes, Thais Ramone and daughter.
Source: @thaisramoniee/INSTAGRAM

Thais Ramone was arrested days after Patrick Mendes filed for divorce.

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May 27 2026, Published 5:02 a.m. ET

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The breakup between 90 Day Fiancé stars Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes has taken a dramatic turn, with Ramone arrested just days after Mendes filed for divorce.

Ramone was booked in Clark County, Nevada on May 22 on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and later released after posting a $3,000 bond, according to court records. The arrest came less than 48 hours after Mendes filed for divorce, citing incompatibility after four years of marriage.

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Divorce and Custody Battle Intensify

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Image of Patrick Mendes sought sole custody of their daughter.
Source: @thaisramoniee/INSTAGRAM

Patrick Mendes sought sole custody of their daughter.

The divorce filing signals a deeper conflict between the couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi. Mendes is seeking sole legal and physical custody, claiming their child has been living with him separately since early May.

“Out of respect for everyone involved, we believe it’s important not to jump to conclusions or contribute to speculation before all facts are properly clarified,” read a joint statement from both parties. “Domestic matters can be deeply emotional and complex, and we encourage compassion, privacy, and due process for all parties involved.”

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Image of In a joint statement, the couple urged fans not to jump to conclusions.
Source: @thaisramoniee/INSTAGRAM

In a joint statement, the couple urged fans not to jump to conclusions.

Ramone is scheduled to return to court in July.

The couple’s relationship has played out on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and spinoffs like Happily Ever After? and the upcoming The Last Resort, which is set to premiere June 1.

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Reality TV Meets Real-Life Fallout

Image of The reality TV split became a public spectacle.
Source: 90 Day Fiancé/YOUTUBE

The reality TV split became a public spectacle.

Reality TV doesn't create these dynamics, it just puts a permanent camera on them as they unravel,” said Aaron Evans, president of crisis PR firm Story Group. “When a marriage that was already a TLC storyline collapses, the audience treats the breakup like the next episode instead of two parents and a three-year-old kid in a real courtroom.”

Evans added that public perception can quickly become the central issue in cases like this.

“The attorney is losing sleep over the party pictures, not the misdemeanor,” he said, pointing to Ramone’s recent social media activity. “The audience is already deciding who the bad guy is, and that's the biggest problem Thais is facing right now.”

The High Cost of Public Divorce

Image of Experts warned celebrity divorces often damage public image.
Source: @thaisramoniee/INSTAGRAM

Experts warned celebrity divorces often damage public image.

“​​The publicity in these cases can be a horrible thing,” said Randall M. Kessler of Kessler & Solomiany, who is not involved in the case. “The last thing a celebrity or the partner of the celebrity needs or wants is to walk into a court where the judge already has a negative impression of them. That’s one of the worst problems that comes with being a celebrity involved in litigation.”

That public attention can also corner celebrities into accepting unfavorable terms.

“Celebrities going through divorce sometimes are forced to make very difficult decisions,” Kessler added. “Their public image can sometimes be their most valuable asset and to protect it they often are forced to forgo or forfeit other valuable legal claims. I’ve seen celebrities over-compromise on custody, ownership of houses, and alimony in exchange for simply bringing about a private conclusion and confidentiality.”

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