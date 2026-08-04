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‘90210’ Star AnnaLynne McCord Faces Backlash Over Wedding Fundraiser

Photo of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani
Source: @dannycipriani87/Instagram

AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani sparked controversy over wedding fundraiser.

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Aug. 4 2026, Published 5:03 a.m. ET

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AnnaLynne McCord is facing major online backlash after revealing an unusual request ahead of her wedding to former rugby star Danny Cipriani.

The 90210 alum, 39, and Cipriani, 38, recently launched a public Honeyfund registry for their upcoming October 22 wedding in Los Angeles, asking supporters to contribute money toward various wedding expenses and their honeymoon.

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AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani Launched a Wedding Fundraiser

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Image of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani got engaged on Christmas Day in 2025.
Source: @dannycipriani87/Instagram

AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani got engaged on Christmas Day in 2025.

“Gift any amount, contribute to our journey! Help us create our dream wedding and honeymoon experience with any amount of donation,” the registry stated.

The fundraising page included suggested contributions ranging from $100 for a marriage license to $1,200 for wedding floral arrangements, as well as a general donation option that allows supporters to give anywhere between $10 and $5,000.

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AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani Spark Debate Over Celebrity Wedding Crowdfunding

Image of Image of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani face backlash after launching a public wedding Honeyfund.
Source: MEGA

Image of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani face backlash after launching a public wedding Honeyfund.

The request quickly sparked heated reactions online, with many critics questioning why the celebrity couple was seeking financial help for what appears to be a lavish celebration.

"The height of tackiness. Have the wedding you can afford," one user wrote on X, while another added, “This is embarrassing. I think that influencers who get sponsored weddings are cringe, but asking for cash? Next level shame.”

Others were equally blunt, with one person calling the fundraiser “an absolutely WILD thing to do” and another writing, “Imagine asking people to pay for your catering! It's hideous."

McCord and Cipriani have not publicly addressed the criticism.

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Danny Cipriani Proposed to AnnaLynne McCord With a 15-Carat Emerald-Cut Diamond Ring

Image of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani’s wedding plans follow years of an on-and-off romance.
Source: @dannycipriani87/Instagram

AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani’s wedding plans follow years of an on-and-off romance.

The couple’s wedding plans come less than a year after their romantic Christmas Day engagement in 2025. The London-born athlete proposed at their Los Angeles home in front of family and friends, presenting the actress with a 15-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

“I cried for 10 minutes straight,” the 39-year-old previously told People.

“At some point, I realized I had to answer. I said, ‘Yes, but I can’t even speak,’ and he replied, ‘That’s OK, it’s actually a good sign that you are quiet for once.’ Then, we’re all laughing," she said.

Image of AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani are planning an October wedding after rekindling their relationship.
Source: MEGA

AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Cipriani are planning an October wedding after rekindling their relationship.

The pair first met on the exclusive dating app Raya in 2016 and dated on and off for several years before splitting in 2020. They reunited in 2024, with the rugby union veteran confirming their rekindled romance on Instagram by calling the TV star “My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world ❤️🥰🌟✨😍.”

McCord, who rose to fame on Nip/Tuck before starring as Naomi Clark on 90210, has been appearing on Days of Our Lives since 2024. Cipriani enjoyed a successful two-decade rugby career, playing for clubs including Wasps, Sale Sharks, Gloucester, Bath and Australia’s Melbourne Rebels.

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