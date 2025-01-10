COUPLES '90210' Actress AnnaLynne McCord and Danny Ciprani Break Up After 9 Months, Insider Reveals: 'Their Relationship Was Very Turbulent' Source: @dannycipriani87/instagram In April 2024, Danny Cipriani called AnnaLynne McCord 'my miracle.'

AnnaLynne McCord and boyfriend Danny Ciprani have ended their romance after nine months of dating. While the two have yet to comment on the split, a source said they hit a rough patch late last year, and after parting ways, they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

"Danny was spending the majority of his time in America to be with AnnaLynne but since their split he has been at home, which is the biggest sign they're over for good," the source said of the retired English rugby player, 37. According to the insider, the pair knew each other for years "after meeting at on celebrity dating app Raya, but being in an official relationship hasn't worked out for them."

"Their romance was very turbulent. Danny is going through a very difficult divorce and wasn't able to give AnnaLynne everything she needed," the source continued. "Being in another serious relationship wasn't something he wanted so soon after his separation from Victoria." When the 90210 actress, also 37, first started seeing the athlete, he was fresh off a split from estranged wife Victoria Rose, who filed for divorce in August 2024, nine months after they separated.

The estranged spouses split after Rose allegedly uncovered Cipriani sending flirty messages to other women. "I was shocked, heartbroken," she confessed in an interview. "They weren't sexts but they were telling women they were beautiful, and about the connections he felt to them. Not the kind of thing you want to read your husband sending." "I knew his reputation but thought he was a new person," she explained of why she first started dating him despite him being known as a ladies' man.

She also grew "sick" of his alleged drug addiction, spilling, "It started to upset me. Everyday he said he wouldn't do drugs. Then by midday he'd be back on them." Cipriani denied being unfaithful to Rose, stating, "I separated from my wife because it was quite simply the best route for both of us. I didn’t cheat, no-one 'saw any texts.'"

