or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > child stars
OK LogoPHOTOS

'90s 'Home Improvement' Star, 41, Unrecognizable With Full Beard and Long Hair After Years Away From Spotlight

Photo of Taran Noah Smith
Source: MEGA; 'The Best Show with Tom Scharpling" Podcast/Instagram

'90s child star Taran Noah Smith, best known for his role on 'Home Improvement,' returned to the spotlight after 14 years with a completely unrecognizable look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 18 2025, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Taran Noah Smith, known for his portrayal of Tim Allen’s youngest son on Home Improvement, sported a completely different look when he returned to the spotlight for the first time in 14 years.

Smith, 41, made an appearance on the “The Best Show With Tom Scharpling” podcast on Monday, November 17, where he rocked long, shoulder-length curly blonde hair and a full beard.

Article continues below advertisement

Home Improvement's Taran Noah Smith Showed Off New Look

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Taran Noah Smith is known for his role as Tim Allen's youngest son on 'Home Improvement.'
Source: 'The Best Show With Tom Scharpling' Podcast/Instagram

Taran Noah Smith is known for his role as Tim Allen's youngest son on 'Home Improvement.'

Smith’s interview comes more than 25 years after the ABC sitcom Home Improvement ended.

He rose to fame playing Mark Taylor, a role he began at just 7 years old, and the recent podcast marked his first public appearance since 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Taran Noah Smith's Last Public Appearance Was in 2011

Photo of Taran Noah Smith reflected on his time on 'Home Improvement.'
Source: 'The Best Show with Tom Scharpling' Podcast/Instagram

Taran Noah Smith reflected on his time on 'Home Improvement.'

During the episode, the former child star reflected on his time on the sitcom and how his height influenced his character’s unexpected goth phase.

“The whole storyline of the older brothers beating up on me or teasing me didn’t really work anymore because now I was taller than both of them,” he said of Zachery Ty Bryan and Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played his two siblings.

MORE ON:
child stars

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Taran Noah Smith Discussed Goth Phase

Photo of Taran Noah Smith told the unique story behind his character's unexpected goth phase on 'Home Improvement.'
Source: 'The Best Show with Tom Scharpling' Podcast/Instagram

Taran Noah Smith told the unique story behind his character's unexpected goth phase on 'Home Improvement.'

He added, “I found out later the head writer on the show, he had a son that was right around my age, and after about halfway through the season, I’m in wardrobe, black fingernails, and dog collar and all the stuff on, and I went backstage and came face to face with his son, who was not in wardrobe, but looked just like me, and we had this very awkward moment of like, ‘Oh, I’m your dad’s way of kind of dealing with you, sorry.'”

Taran Noah Smith Has Kept a Low Profile

Photo of Taran Noah Smith retired from acting at age 16.
Source: MEGA

Taran Noah Smith retired from acting at age 16.

Smith has continued to keep a low profile after ending his acting career as a teen and now works at SpaceX as a sea recovery technician, according to his LinkedIn page. In 2019, Smith made headlines when a submersible he owned was spotted docked in Monterey Bay, Calif.

“I started Home Improvement when I was 7, and the show ended when I was 16. I never had the chance to decide what I wanted to do with my life,” he told The Mirror in 2001 of the change. “When I was 16, I knew that I didn’t want to act anymore.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.