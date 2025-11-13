or
Zachery Ty Bryan Blames 'Early Fame' for Latest Domestic Violence Incident: 'Painful Wake-Up Call'

split photo of zachery ty bryan
Source: mega

Zachery Ty Bryan apologized for his domestic violence incidents after his ex-girlfriend was granted a five-year restraining order against him.

Nov. 13 2025, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as Brad Taylor in the family sitcom Home Improvement, is involved in another case of domestic violence following a January arrest.

Speaking to an outlet on Thursday, November 13, about the situation, the '90s actor expressed that he "deeply" regrets his actions.

It was reported yesterday that Bryan's ex-girlfriend was granted a five-year restraining order against him.

Per official documents, the woman claims the actor punched her in the temple in July after she jokingly "bit his nipple." He also allegedly threatened her, telling her, "Shut the f--- up or I’m gonna shut you up."

image of the star sported facial scratches following a domestic violence arrest in January.
Source: mega

The star sported facial scratches following a domestic violence arrest in January.

The alleged victim also accused him of spraying their dog in the face with bleach during another incident in June.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift actor, 44, has been arrested for domestic violence on other occasions.

He was charged with second-degree domestic violence just this past January. Bryan was also arrested in October 2020 for choking another ex-girlfriend. He was arrested again in 2023 after officers "received a report of a physical dispute" between a man and woman.

image of 'Fame as a child actor left scars,' he said.
Source: mega

'Fame as a child actor left scars,' he told an outlet.

But Bryan is currently on a “journey toward personal growth," he told the outlet, revealing he is apparently in therapy and receiving help for anger managment.

The troubled former actor explained, “The truth is, I’ve struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction, and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues, including DUIs and past domestic incidents."

He continued, "Fame as a child actor left scars — being thrust into the spotlight at nine years old brought pressures I wasn't equipped to handle — but that's no justification for my choices as an adult."

image of Zachery Ty Bryan said, 'domestic violence in any form is unacceptable.'
Source: mega

Zachery Ty Bryan said, 'domestic violence in any form is unacceptable.'

The child star also lamented that his legal troubles have earned him the label of "bad dad," which "cuts deep."

"My children are my world, and I know I've fallen short," he said.

image of Zachery Ty Bryan retired from acting in 2009.
Source: mega

Zachery Ty Bryan retired from acting in 2009.

Bryan told CNN in 2012, "Home Improvement was the key in the ignition that started the engine."

He continued, "It not only was financially great for me and my family, but it was such a learning experience."

Bryan also appeared in guest roles on Veronica Mars, Boston Public, Cold Case, Smallville and various other shows.

After quitting acting in 2009, he went on to found Vision Entertainment Group Inc. with his friend Adam Targum.

