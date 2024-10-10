Home > Photos PHOTOS The 9th Annual GLA Gala Shines Bright in NYC with Christopher Meloni, Sheila E & Candace Bushnell Source: Madison McGaw/BFA

Last night, the 9th annual Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Gala lit up Cipriani 25 Broadway in Lower Manhattan, bringing together a mix of business, entertainment, and scientific leaders for an inspiring evening. The event, which has become a hallmark of hope and awareness in the fight against Lyme disease, celebrated the GLA's mission to conquer this often-overlooked illness. Among the night’s honorees were some remarkable individuals, including Peter Thomas Roth, founder and CEO of Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skin Care and a proud Lyme warrior. Roth, whose personal battle with Lyme disease has fueled his passion for advocacy, was recognized for his contributions to the cause. Also honored was Robert Kobre, GLA Chairman Emeritus and a tireless supporter of Lyme research, alongside Dr. Jeffrey Morrison, who received the prestigious Kelly Hero Award for his work in Lyme disease treatment and research

Source: Madison McGaw/BFA Christopher Meloni, a longtime GLA ambassador on the red carpet for the 9th Annual GLA gala.

The evening was hosted by none other than Rosanna Scotto, beloved host of Good Day New York, who brought her signature charm and grace to the role of Master of Ceremonies. The crowd was also treated to a powerful speech by Law & Order star Christopher Meloni, a longtime GLA ambassador. His words resonated deeply with the audience, but it was the electrifying performance by legendary musician Sheila E., the "Queen of Percussion," that stole the show. She dazzled the crowd with her iconic hits, including "A Love Bizarre," delivering a performance that had the room buzzing. The star-studded guest list didn’t stop there with Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell, skincare expert Dr. Nick Perricone, and fashion designer Nicole Miller among the notable attendees who dined on a decadent meal featuring spinach and cheese cannelloni, prime ribeye steak, and an array of desserts like tiramisu and cheesecake.

Source: Madison McGaw/BFA Sheila E dazzled the crowd with a performance of her iconic hits, including "A Love Bizarre,"

The highlight of the night was the live auction, which featured luxurious experiences and exclusive prizes, including trips to Scotland and Southern California, a meet-and-greet with actor Erich Bergen at BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go behind the scenes with Christopher Meloni on set. The auction raised significant funds, and by the end of the night, over $1.3 million had been contributed to support Lyme disease research and awareness. Joining the cause were Bravo personalities Ramona Singer and Jenn Fessler, along with model Michele Hicks, fashion expert Gretta Monahan, actor and humorist George Hahn, and many others. It was a night where entertainment met philanthropy in a truly impactful way.

Source: Madison McGaw/BFA Erich Bergen & Rosanna Scotto pose together at the GLA Gala at Cipriani Downtown.