A Brief Outlook On The Legal Landscape Of Online Poker In The U.S.

Live poker vs online poker

Live poker has been around for some time, and players have been visiting brick-and-mortar venues when they want to play. However, online poker is newer considering that it’s directly connected to the advent of the Internet. There are a few differences between the two game versions. For example, online poker is more accessible and plays for much lower stakes – as little as $0.01/$0.02. Live poker is a more sociable version of the game but generally more expensive to play, with the lowest stakes often $1/$2. You can generally make more per hour playing online.

As a result of these aspects, live poker started to get legalized in more cities. Now, there are many card rooms and casinos in which you can enter freely to try your luck. There are only a few states that haven’t legalized it, while some places are actively trying to bring online poker legally to the public. Online poker laws are yet to be structured into a framework, but more states are considering it for the future.

The legal landscape of live poker

The number of commercial casinos in the United States has always been relatively steady, showing only a slight increase between 2010 and 2016. In the U.S., there are three different types of poker activities allowed within the legal framework:

●Casino gambling, where people can play blackjack, poker, and other games as such. It is legal in 24 states, so, for example, it’s illegal to gamble at a casino in Alabama, Alaska or Georgia;

●Sports betting, which implies betting on the outcome of certain sporting events,and is legal in 36 states;

●Lottery games involve purchasing tickets to provide the opportunity of winning a prize and are legal in 45 American states but not in Alabama, Alaska or Hawaii;