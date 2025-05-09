A Mother’s Gift: One Family’s Journey To Health Through Genetic Testing

Mother’s Day means many things to different people. For some, it’s a relatively straightforward holiday–a chance to buy flowers, write a heartfelt card, and honor the women who gave them life. For others, it’s about celebrating the women with whom they may not share a genetic link, but who played an important role in their upbringing. For Orit Reisman Berliner, this past Mother’s Day was an opportunity to share her and her mother’s story to raise awareness about the importance of reproductive genetic testing. By sharing their story, it’s Orit’s hope that no mother or daughter will have to lose the other to preventable illness.

When Orit was only 16 years old, her mother Zipporah was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Dealing with her mother’s mortality left a deep emotional mark, but thankfully, her mother survived and has remained in remission for over 25 years. At the time, neither of them knew one of the factors associated with a higher risk of breast cancer: a mutation in the BRCA gene.Not only do BRCA mutations increase the lifetime risk of breast cancer to over 80%, but they can also greatly increase the risk of ovarian, pancreatic, and prostate cancers. These mutations are also hereditary–each child of a parent with a BRCA mutation has a 50% chance of inheriting the mutation.