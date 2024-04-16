8 Things to Know About 'A Simple Favor 2': Cast, Release Date, Where to Watch and More

After leading the 2018 film A Simple Favor, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick will return to the sequel A Simple Favor 2 and play their characters, Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers.

Andrew Rannells , Kelly McCormack , Ian Ho , Joshua Satine , and Bashir Salahuddin will also be in the cast.

According to MGM Studios, Henry Golding — who portrayed the role of Lively's on-screen husband — will return.

Based on Darcey Bell's novel of the same name, A Simple Favor follows the story of two mothers who become friends after meeting. They start hanging out more often, but things suddenly turn wild when Emily goes missing.

Stephanie launches efforts to find her friend, but she finds mysterious things and uncovers secrets while doing so.

Per the synopsis, the upcoming sequel explores the return of Stephanie and Emily to celebrate the latter's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman in Capri, Italy.

"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," the synopsis reads.