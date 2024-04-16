8 Things to Know About 'A Simple Favor 2': Cast, Release Date, Where to Watch and More
Are Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Reprising Their Roles in 'A Simple Favor 2'?
After leading the 2018 film A Simple Favor, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick will return to the sequel A Simple Favor 2 and play their characters, Emily Nelson and Stephanie Smothers.
Who Are the Other Cast Members of 'A Simple Favor 2'?
According to MGM Studios, Henry Golding — who portrayed the role of Lively's on-screen husband — will return.
Andrew Rannells, Kelly McCormack, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine, and Bashir Salahuddin will also be in the cast.
What Is 'A Simple Favor 2' All About?
Based on Darcey Bell's novel of the same name, A Simple Favor follows the story of two mothers who become friends after meeting. They start hanging out more often, but things suddenly turn wild when Emily goes missing.
Stephanie launches efforts to find her friend, but she finds mysterious things and uncovers secrets while doing so.
Per the synopsis, the upcoming sequel explores the return of Stephanie and Emily to celebrate the latter's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman in Capri, Italy.
"Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square," the synopsis reads.
Is Paul Feig Directing the Sequel?
Paul Feig, who directed the first film, will return to become the showrunner. He is famous for his works, including: Freaks and Geeks, Nurse Jackie, Bridesmaids, Last Christmas, Ghostbusters and The Heat.
"Our movie is all about appearances being not what they seem and so we loved the idea of playing with the concept of 'It's not what you think.' And I think these morphing photos do this in the most fun way possible," Feig said of the sequel during his interview with People.
Who Is Working Behind the Camera in 'A Simple Favor 2?
Feig, aside from directing, will produce the film under Feigco Entertainment alongside Laura Fischer.
Jessica Sharzer will write the script after working on the first movie. She will also executive produce.
Did Filming Start?
The creators greenlit the project in May 2022. Per Variety, the film's production might start in spring, though the exact date was not confirmed at the time.
When Is 'A Simple Favor 2' Release Date?
As of press time, A Simple Favor 2 has no official release date. But if the production follows the spring schedule, it might be released between late 2024 and early 2025.
Where to Watch 'A Simple Favor 2'
The press release confirmed A Simple Favor 2 would be available to stream on Prime Video.