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Aaron Rodgers' Brother Luke Shares Rare Family Photo Amid Years-Long Family Feud

Split photo of Aaron Rodgers with his family
Source: MEGA ; @THELUKERODGERS/INSTAGRAM

Aaron Rodgers posed with his brother Luke and their family amid efforts to rebuild their relationships after years of estrangement.

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Oct. 19 2026, Updated 6:25 a.m. ET

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Aaron Rodgers' brother Luke Rodgers shared a rare family photo featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, their parents, and Luke’s children amid the family’s efforts to rebuild their relationships.

"Last weekend was pretty special," Luke captioned an October 18 Instagram post featuring moments from the Steelers’ October 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Aaron joined in on the comment section and wrote, "Planes, trains, and renegade! also misspelled cakes."

The photos showed Aaron smiling alongside his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, as well as Luke, his wife, Aimee, and their three young children.

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Image of Luke Rodgers shared family photos featuring Aaron Rodgers and their parents, Ed and Darla, during the Steelers' October 12 game.
Source: @THELUKERODGERS/INSTAGRAM

Luke Rodgers shared family photos featuring Aaron Rodgers and their parents, Ed and Darla, during the Steelers' October 12 game.

The family watched the game from a private suite, while another picture captured Aaron greeting his nieces and nephew. One snap also showed him cuddling his niece.

Their younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, did not attend the game but liked Luke’s Instagram post. The Steelers went on to win 34-22.

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Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud Became Public In 2016

Image of Aaron Rodgers brother, Jordan Rodgers, discussed his strained relationship with him during his appearance on 'The Bachelorette' in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers brother, Jordan Rodgers, discussed his strained relationship with him during his appearance on 'The Bachelorette' in 2016.

The Rodgers family’s estrangement first attracted attention in 2016 when Jordan appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.

During a hometown visit, Jordan introduced JoJo to his family, with an empty chair highlighting Aaron's absence.

Jordan discussed their strained relationship during the episode.

"Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother," he said.

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Image of Aaron Rodgers father, Ed Rodgers, spoke about the estrangement from his son in a 2017 interview with 'The New York Times.'
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers father, Ed Rodgers, spoke about the estrangement from his son in a 2017 interview with 'The New York Times.'

He also shared his feelings about the situation.

"It’s not ideal, and I love him. I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. I don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things are right now," he said

In 2017, their father, Ed, told The New York Times that Aaron had not spoken to the family since 2014. He offered a brief explanation for the distance.

"Fame can change things," his father said.

Aaron Rodgers Reconnected With His Family After Years Apart

Image of Aaron Rodgers reunited with his family in July and credited his wife, Brittani, with helping him consider rebuilding his relationships with his family.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Rodgers reunited with his family in July and credited his wife, Brittani, with helping him consider rebuilding his relationships with his family.

The family’s relationship appeared to take a new turn in July when Aaron shared Instagram photos of himself embracing his parents and reuniting with Luke.

He later explained that some tough conversations with his brothers helped bring them back together.

Aaron also credited his wife, Brittani, with encouraging him to reconsider reconnecting with his family.

Speaking in August, he explained how their relationship influenced his decision.

"A big part of it was getting married and having those conversations with my wife that allowed me to kind of open up to the possibility of coming together," Aaron said.

He acknowledged that repairing the relationships had taken time but said the effort had been worthwhile.

It’s been "a couple years," he said of the process.

Aaron also added that, "It’s been really beautiful to reconnect with them, all of them."

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