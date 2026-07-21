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Aaron Rodgers Reunites With His Family Following Years-long Feud: Photos

aaron rodgers reunites with family after yearslong feud
Source: MEGA; @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers shared new family photos showing a reunion with his family after years of estrangement.

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July 21 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

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Aaron Rodgers appears to have turned the page on one of the longest-running chapters of his personal life.

After spending more than a decade estranged from his family, the NFL star surprised fans by sharing new photos on social media that showed him reconnecting with his parents and one of his brothers.

The 42-year-old quarterback posted a slideshow on Instagram featuring his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, as well as his brother Luke Rodgers.

“Another bonding week,” Aaron captioned the collection of photos.

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image of Aaron Rodgers reunited publicly with his family after more than a decade of estrangement.
Source: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers reunited publicly with his family after more than a decade of estrangement.

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Noticeably absent from the family gathering was Aaron's younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, who famously competed on The Bachelorette in 2016. Jordan ultimately won the season and married JoJo Fletcher in 2022. The couple welcomed their first child late last year.

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Source: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram
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The Family Rift Became Public

image of Jordan Rodgers was not included in the family photos despite Aaron's reunion with other members of his immediate family.
Source: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Jordan Rodgers was not included in the family photos despite Aaron's reunion with other members of his immediate family.

As OK! previously reported, Aaron's fractured relationship with his relatives became widely known during Jordan's appearance on The Bachelorette.

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, family patriarch Ed suggested Aaron's rise to fame played a role in the growing distance between them.

Ed also claimed Aaron stopped communicating with his family near the end of 2014 after he began dating actress Olivia Munn.

Over the years, the family's strained relationship remained the subject of public discussion, with fans wondering whether reconciliation was ever possible.

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Aaron Opened Up About Fame and Family

image of Ed Rodgers previously claimed Aaron stopped speaking with the family around the time he began dating Olivia Munn in 2014.
Source: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Ed Rodgers previously claimed Aaron stopped speaking with the family around the time he began dating Olivia Munn in 2014.

In December 2024, Aaron also reflected on how fame affected his relationship with his relatives.

Looking back on his childhood growing up "in a really conservative, small-town environment" in Chico, Calif., Aaron explained during his Netflix docuseries, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, "I was very fortunate when I was a kid to have parents who believed I had a very low pain tolerance."

"There's some lessons that were hard to learn as a child, and you react or you adapt to whatever it is. I felt like there was many times where my parents felt like I was a little soft. And because of that, I made sure I was the toughest m----------- that I knew," he continued.

After entering the NFL in 2005 and later winning the Super Bowl in 2011, Aaron said the growing spotlight only widened the gap between him and his loved ones.

"When I became real famous, family members said, 'Your life is too big. We need you to be smaller. Be smaller, like, don’t talk about your life,'" he confessed. "It always hurt me because I just feel like, you don’t see me. This is not something I ever desired or wanted, other than playing on Sundays. It can definitely change the people around your circle, because it can be intoxicating, the fame and notoriety. So, definitely relationships changed after that. Friendships, family."

"And so as I found my voice to kind of question things, I also found doing things that, compared to what I grew up in, would be considered an alternative lifestyle," he added.

Aaron Left the Door Open for Healing

image of Aaron Rodgers said fame changed many of his relationships and made him feel misunderstood by some of the people closest to him.
Source: @aaronrodgers12/Instagram

Aaron Rodgers said fame changed many of his relationships and made him feel misunderstood by some of the people closest to him.

Despite the difficult history, Aaron previously made it clear that he wasn't ruling out repairing those relationships.

"People ask me, 'Is there hope for a reconciliation?'" he shared. "I say, 'Yeah, of course. Of course.'"

The quarterback also insisted he harbors no resentment toward his family.

"I don’t want them to fail, to struggle, to have any strife or issues. I don't wish any ill will on them at all. It's more like this: We're just different steps on the timeline of our own journeys,” he shared.

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