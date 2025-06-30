Abby Lee Miller Reveals 'Traumatizing' Experience After Catheter Was Left Inside Her Body

Abby Lee Miller has dealt with agonizing pain after a catheter was left in her body.

Although it's unclear exactly which procedure caused the misplaced catheter, the Dance Moms alum, 59, told a news outlet on Monday, June 30, that she underwent multiple surgeries following an emergency 12-hour spinal surgery at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2020.

Abby Lee Miller opened up about a “traumatizing experience” after a catheter was mistakenly left inside her body following a 2020 surgery.

“He looked at it and he said, ‘That’s something someone put in you, that’s not a pimple,’” the Pennsylvania native recounted. Although Miller later visited the emergency room, she was told to return several days later to see a doctor.

“I was complaining and complaining [of pain] and nobody was listening,” she told the outlet. After multiple doctors dismissed her complaints of pain, the reality TV alum said a “big pimple” eventually formed, prompting a referral to a dermatologist for further evaluation.

“I said, ‘Aren’t you alarmed at this?’ and she said, ‘You waited a few years, two days isn’t going to hurt,” she explained. When Miller returned to the medical facility, she said doctors took one look at her condition and rushed her into surgery to remove the foreign object.

“They went right into the surgical procedure, and they removed it. I was horrified,” she explained. “I’m OK, a little traumatized by it, but anyone would be.”

Miller alleges that doctors left a catheter inside her abdomen following the 2020 surgery and is now seeking $1.5 million in damages in a lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and two physicians, citing medical malpractice, professional negligence and medical battery.