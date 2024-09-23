Abby Lee Miller, who remains in a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, got candid about how she nearly died this past summer.

"I was at the end of my tour," she said in a new interview. "We started at the Dance World Cup in Prague. I taught 13 classes and there were 9,500 kids there. From there we went to Scotland and then to Liverpool and then to London. I was leaving town the next day and I started having trouble with my catheter. It just needed to be changed. Every month I need to get it changed. I had a nurse with me, and she didn’t feel comfortable doing it in the room. I don’t know why, people do it all the time."