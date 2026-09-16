ABC's 'American Idol' Says It's Leaving Los Angeles for Georgia in Another Blow to the Television Industry in Hollywood

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American Idol is saying goodbye to Hollywood. The long-running singing competition is relocating production from Los Angeles to the Atlanta area ahead of its milestone 25th season, marking a major change for the series after more than two decades on television. Fremantle, which produces the ABC series with Sony Pictures Television’s 19 Entertainment, confirmed the move to The Hollywood Reporter on September 15.

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'American Idol' Is Moving Production From Los Angeles to Georgia for Season 25

Source: @AMERICANIDOL/YOUTUBE 'American Idol' is taking its search across all 50 states.

While the network has not publicly confirmed why production is moving, Georgia’s generous tax incentives are reportedly a major factor. The state offers tax credits of up to 30% for qualifying film and television productions, making it an increasingly attractive option for unscripted shows. The move is also another blow to Los Angeles’ struggling production industry. According to FilmLA data cited by the outlet, overall television filming in Los Angeles fell nearly 13% from April through June compared with the same period in 2025.

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Source: MEGA 'American Idol' began its journey on Fox back in 2002.

For American Idol, the relocation marks a major change after years of calling Los Angeles home. The series first premiered on Fox in 2002 and spent 15 seasons in Hollywood before ending its original run in 2016. The show returned two years later on ABC, with Ryan Seacrest continuing as host and Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie eventually becoming its judging trio. Season 24 wrapped in May, with Seacrest announcing Hannah Harper as the winner during the Hollywood finale. The Missouri country singer took the title over finalists Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson.

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Megan Michaels Wolflick Teased a 'Very, Very Big' 25th Season of 'American Idol'

Source: MEGA Hannah Harper won 'American Idol’ Season 24 in May.

Now, as the series prepares to celebrate 25 seasons, producers are promising that the milestone will still feel plenty special despite the change of scenery. “It feels really special,” showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick told Georgia’s local WJCL news station earlier this month. “It’s a quarter-century of discovering superstars. It’s a landmark season for us, and we’re going to make it very, very big," she added. Auditions for the new season began August 25 with the return of Idol Across America, the virtual nationwide search that gives aspiring singers across all 50 states a chance to showcase their talents. Open-call auditions are also scheduled through September 28.

Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are returning for Season 25.