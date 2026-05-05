Kellie Pickler Makes Surprise Return to 'American Idol' Stage in Rare Appearance 3 Years After Husband’s Tragic Suicide: Watch

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Kellie Pickler is returning to her roots. Over two years after her husband, Kyle Jacobs, took his own life, the singer reunited with American Idol, the show that catapulted her to fame. Pickler — who placed 6th in the ABC competition series in 2006 — performed a duet of “A Broken Wing” with current contestant Hannah Harper on the Monday, May 4, episode.

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Source: American Idol/YouTube Kellie Pickler performed a duet with an 'American Idol' contestant.

"All I can say is, the perfect voice blend and complement. The two of you make one dynamic performance. Incredible,” judge Lionel Richie expressed after the performance, while Paula Abdul gushed over the “perfect pairing.”

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Source: American Idol/YouTube Kellie Pickler's husband passed away in February 2023.

It marked a rare public outing for Pickler after her partner’s untimely death at age 49 in February 2023. Jacobs passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at their Nashville, Tenn., home. The musician was reportedly the one to find his deceased body in one of their bedrooms. The autopsy later confirmed Jacobs’ death to be a suicide, and no drugs were in his system at his time of death. “One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.’ I have chosen to heed his advice,” Pickler said in a statement at the time. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”

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Source: American Idol/YouTube Kellie Pickler sold her Nashville home in May 2024.

Pickler also revealed her plans to honor her late husband’s legacy. “I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Kellie Pickler was reportedly 'distraught' following her husband's death.

The American Idol alum was in mourning through the end of 2023. "Of course, Kellie is distraught," an insider spilled to a news outlet in December 2023. "She feels like she’s living a nightmare." A source added that she "[couldn’t] bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends" because it "doesn't feel like home" to her anymore. In May 2024, Pickler closed on the sale of her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house for $2.3 million. She first listed her home for $2.89 million in November 2023, but she gradually dropped the price over time.

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Source: MEGA Kellie Pickler's husband committed suicide.