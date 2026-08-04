ABC's Clash With the Federal Communications Commission Puts 'The View' in the Hot Seat

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ABC’s clash with the Federal Communications Commission is becoming a bigger fight over what kind of show The View is allowed to be. In a new filing Thursday, ABC asked the FCC to dismiss an early license renewal proceeding targeting eight Disney-owned ABC stations. The network called the move “extraordinary and unprecedented,” arguing that the agency is targeting ABC because the administration dislikes viewpoints expressed on its programs.

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Source: UNSPLASH The network argued regulators targeted its editorial viewpoints.

The filing comes as the FCC examines whether The View qualifies as a “bona fide” news program, a designation that would exempt it from equal opportunity rules for giving airtime to political candidates.

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ABC Pushes Back

Source: MEGA The Federal Communications Commission examined whether ‘The View’ qualified as a news program.

ABC submitted the stations for early renewal “under protest,” noting the move came shortly after the administration called for action against Jimmy Kimmel over a joke on his late-night show. ABC warned that the fight is not limited to one network. “The retaliation against ABC is a signal to every media company in the country: accommodate the Administration’s view of what news coverage should look like or pay the price,” the filing states.

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What Is 'The View?'

Source: The View/YOUTUBE An expert said the show's identity was central to the dispute.

“Let me start with the question nobody seems willing to ask directly: has The View ever actually claimed to be a news program?” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “Because if the answer is no, this entire FCC conversation needs a different frame.” Philip said the show’s identity is central to the dispute. “The View is an opinion show,” Philip asserted. “It is a group of women, several of them highly overpaid, sharing their perspectives on politics, culture, and current events from a specific and largely consistent ideological direction.” The problem, according to Philip, is that The View is trying to have it both ways. “The smart move for a show like The View is clarity of identity: own that it is opinion and commentary, not a newscast,” she advised. “That distinction is both a legal shield and a brand asset, and ambiguity is what invites regulatory pressure.”

The Booking Fallout

Source: The View/YOUTUBE The dispute intensified concerns over political commentary on television.