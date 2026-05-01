Late-Night Showdown Explodes: FCC Targets ABC Licenses Amid Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump Feud

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The battle between Jimmy Kimmel and the Trump administration has taken a dramatic turn, spilling beyond late-night television and into a high-stakes regulatory fight. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday ordered Disney’s ABC-owned television stations to file for early license renewals, years ahead of schedule, in a move that comes as pressure mounts on the network to fire Kimmel over a joke about First Lady Melania Trump.

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FCC Move Sparks Political Firestorm

Source: MEGA The move followed backlash over Jimmy Kimmel’s joke.

The FCC said it was invoking its authority under the Communications Act, stating it “is essential within the meaning of agency regulations.” The directive impacts eight stations in major markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with compliance required within 30 days. While officials say the move is tied to a long-running investigation into Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, the timing has raised questions. The order was fast-tracked after Kimmel described Melania Trump as having the “glow like an expectant widow” during a parody White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast just days before a shooting at the real event.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump called for the host’s firing.

President Donald Trump responded by saying “Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” calling the joke a “despicable call to violence” that was “far beyond the pale.”

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Jimmy Kimmel Pushes Back

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel defended his joke.

Kimmel has refused to back down, using his platform to defend the joke and continue mocking the president. “It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” Kimmel said on his show. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination. Despite the escalating controversy, Disney has publicly stood by its host. “ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules,” a spokesperson said, adding that the company is “prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels.”

First Amendment Battle Looms

Source: MEGA Critics raised free speech concerns.