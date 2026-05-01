Late-Night Showdown Explodes: FCC Targets ABC Licenses Amid Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump Feud
May 1 2026, Published 9:29 a.m. ET
The battle between Jimmy Kimmel and the Trump administration has taken a dramatic turn, spilling beyond late-night television and into a high-stakes regulatory fight.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Tuesday ordered Disney’s ABC-owned television stations to file for early license renewals, years ahead of schedule, in a move that comes as pressure mounts on the network to fire Kimmel over a joke about First Lady Melania Trump.
FCC Move Sparks Political Firestorm
The FCC said it was invoking its authority under the Communications Act, stating it “is essential within the meaning of agency regulations.” The directive impacts eight stations in major markets including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, with compliance required within 30 days.
While officials say the move is tied to a long-running investigation into Disney’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices, the timing has raised questions. The order was fast-tracked after Kimmel described Melania Trump as having the “glow like an expectant widow” during a parody White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast just days before a shooting at the real event.
President Donald Trump responded by saying “Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” calling the joke a “despicable call to violence” that was “far beyond the pale.”
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Jimmy Kimmel Pushes Back
Kimmel has refused to back down, using his platform to defend the joke and continue mocking the president.
“It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am,” Kimmel said on his show. “It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination.
Despite the escalating controversy, Disney has publicly stood by its host. “ABC and its stations have a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules,” a spokesperson said, adding that the company is “prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels.”
First Amendment Battle Looms
The FCC’s decision has drawn swift backlash from across the political spectrum, with critics calling it an unprecedented overreach. Commissioner Anna M. Gomez, the agency’s lone Democrat, said in a statement, “This is unprecedented, unlawful, and going nowhere. It is a political stunt and it won’t stick.”
Legal experts and advocacy groups have echoed those concerns, warning that the move could be seen as retaliation against a network for airing critical commentary.
Even some conservatives have raised alarms. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Punchbowl News, “It’s not the government’s job to censor speech, and I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police.”