ABC News Fires Senior Correspondent Terry Moran Following Controversial Tweet Targeting Trump Adviser Stephen Miller
ABC News made headlines with the sudden non-renewal of senior national correspondent Terry Moran's contract, a decision that has been closely linked to a controversial tweet he posted about Stephen Miller, a former adviser to President Donald Trump.
The network's choice to cut ties with Moran sparked significant discussion surrounding journalistic ethics and perceptions of bias within the media.
On June 8, Moran took to social media platform Twitter to express his strong criticism of Miller, describing him in a now-deleted tweet as a "world-class hater."
He stated, "The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism. Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater."
Moran continued by likening Trump to Miller, remarking, "Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment."
The sentiments expressed in Moran's tweet led to immediate backlash from supporters of the former president and raised alarms among officials at the White House.
Following the tweet, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted that they had "reached out to [ABC News] to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable."
Additionally, Miller's wife, Katie Miller, accused ABC News and Terry of "radical left-wing bias," calling for his termination immediately after the tweet was made public.
In response to the fallout, an ABC News spokesperson released a statement to Mediaite explaining the company's decision. "We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew," the spokesperson stated.
They emphasized, "At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness, and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism."
This incident has reignited conversations about the role of journalists and their public presence in the current political landscape, where personal opinions often leak into professional commentary.
Critics of Terry argue that a reporter’s duty is to maintain a balanced perspective, especially when discussing polarizing figures like Donald and Stephen.
In recent months, the topic of media bias has become increasingly contentious, with commentators from all sides claiming unfair treatment by various outlets. Many believe that while journalists are entitled to personal opinions, these views should never overshadow their commitment to delivering unbiased news.
Reactions on social media were mixed, with some users supporting Terry's right to express his views.
One user commented, "Moran’s tweet reflects the frustration many feel about the current political climate. It’s about time someone called it what it is." In contrast, others reprimanded him for crossing the line that could compromise journalistic integrity.