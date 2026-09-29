ABC News Weighs Major Shakeup at 'Good Morning America' After Losing No. 1 Spot to 'Today' Amid Anchor Tensions, Sources Say

Article continues below advertisement

ABC News has reportedly lost its top spot to Today. As reported by The New York Post, ABC News is weighing a major shakeup at Good Morning America after losing its No. 1 ratings berth last season to NBC’s The Today Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA ABC News reportedly weighing a major shakeup at 'Good Morning America' after losing its No. 1 ratings berth last season to NBC’s 'The Today Show.'

Per the numbers reported, during 2025-2026, Good Morning America garnered 2.8 million total viewers and 477,000 viewers in the coveted 25-54 demographic. Meanwhile, The Today Show left it behind by reeling in 2.9 million total viewers, with 612,000 viewers in the demo. This notably served as the first time for Today since the 2011-12 season, when Matt Lauer and Ann Curry were co-anchors, as reported by The Post.

Article continues below advertisement

'Today' Reels in Viewers as 'GMA' Co-Hosts Are Rarely On Set Together

Source: MEGA 'The Today Show' left 'Good Morning America' behind by reeling in 2.9 million total viewers, with 612,000 viewers in the demo.

Earlier this year, Today successfully captured a tremendous audience spike with its developing story of co-host Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, which viewers seemed to avidly follow. Adding to this, the NBC show also earned a significant boost as the network carried the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl this year. On the other hand, GMA appears to be letting down. As an insider pointed out, co-hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos are rarely on set together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA 'Good Morning America' garnered 2.8 million total viewers and 477,000 viewers in the coveted 25-54 demographic.

As an ABC source noted, the trio is “never” in the studio at the same time, since “someone is always on vacation,” on assignment, or working on another project. This seems to have inevitably harmed viewership for the show. "They can’t afford to keep all those anchors," they further claimed. The insider also added, “They’re going to need to cut their salaries significantly — and no one wants to take a pay cut.”

ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic Is 'Very Concerned'

Source: MEGA ABC News president Almin Karamehmedovic said to be 'very concerned' and 'very hands-on' regarding this issue.