How Abraj Bay Is Transforming Luxurious Residential Development

Abraj Bay has experienced numerous challenges. One of the major tussles the real estate developers faced was gaining approval to use their own design and combine four land parcels into two while maintaining compatibility with the rest of the buildings in the master development. However, after securing the building permits from the Master Developer property development team, the law changed. They had to take out building permits all over again from the Ministry of Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning, which involved extensive time and effort. The materials were sourced from international locations, so time procurement was challenging.

Another challenge that Abraj Bay has experienced is when Qatar experienced a diplomatic crisis and blockade from 2017 to 2020, which caused significant disruption for the project in terms of procurement, logistics, and other services. Ensuring a project of this size continued to be developed during COVID-19 restrictions was a big challenge.

Abraj Bay aspires to become the most sought-after real estate developer that is not only locally and regionally recognized but also a globally recognized luxury real estate developer. Moving forward, they aspire to continue making a name for themselves in the real estate industry. Abraj Bay has been nominated among the global winners of the International Property Awards end of this year. Their dedication to providing luxurious and accessible living places for families will see their star continue to shine.