How Abraj Bay Is Transforming Luxurious Residential Development
Real estate is a lucrative business venture that is supply and demand driven as everyone wants to live in an environment that matches their tastes and a unique place that defines a new concept connected to luxurious family-friendly living. For instance, Qatar has the vision to provide a high quality of living for future generations. Therefore, Abraj Bay has aligned itself with this vision by being one of the most iconic, signature real estate developers.
Abraj Bay is bringing to life comfort and luxury accessible families while providing the best amenities and services. Abraj Bay has been steadily growing and is a prestigious award winner of two 5-star awards as the best residential development in the Arabia & Africa regions by the International Property Awards 2022–2023. Abraj Bay is also a winner of various other awards, such as the Best Property Video, Rising Start gold tier and the Best Developer platinum tier for 2021–2022 by Property Finder Awards.
Serenity and comfort are things everyone wishes to have for themselves and their families, and Abraj Bay is working tirelessly to provide its clients with this. The developments provide luxurious amenities, which are inclusive of two spas, a hair salon, two padel courts, BBQ areas, six swimming pools, two outdoor kids' play areas, two indoor kids' play areas, two restaurants, two coffee shops, just to make sure that their clients are living a lifestyle that they have always dreamt of.
In addition to providing all these exceptional services, they have made it easier by making their services available through an app and assisting people in accessing it from any location. The dedicated mobile app provides booking, signing, renewals, a car wash service, water delivery, concierge, and free valet parking, all done through the app.
Abraj Bay has experienced numerous challenges. One of the major tussles the real estate developers faced was gaining approval to use their own design and combine four land parcels into two while maintaining compatibility with the rest of the buildings in the master development. However, after securing the building permits from the Master Developer property development team, the law changed. They had to take out building permits all over again from the Ministry of Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning, which involved extensive time and effort. The materials were sourced from international locations, so time procurement was challenging.
Another challenge that Abraj Bay has experienced is when Qatar experienced a diplomatic crisis and blockade from 2017 to 2020, which caused significant disruption for the project in terms of procurement, logistics, and other services. Ensuring a project of this size continued to be developed during COVID-19 restrictions was a big challenge.
Abraj Bay aspires to become the most sought-after real estate developer that is not only locally and regionally recognized but also a globally recognized luxury real estate developer. Moving forward, they aspire to continue making a name for themselves in the real estate industry. Abraj Bay has been nominated among the global winners of the International Property Awards end of this year. Their dedication to providing luxurious and accessible living places for families will see their star continue to shine.