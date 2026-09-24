AC Hotel St. Julian's Is the Place to Be in Malta — Here's What Makes It 'Something Unique'

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Malta — an archipelago in the central Mediterranean between Sicily and the North African coast — has plenty to offer, from its gorgeous beaches and historic sites (hello, Game of Thrones set!) to its delicious food. But the AC Hotel St. Julian’s still manages to stand out. "Whether you're staying in Malta, New York, or Tokyo, the experience at AC Hotels is designed to feel familiar in all the right ways. Founded by Antonio Catalán and inspired by a distinctly European approach to hospitality, AC Hotels was built on the belief that thoughtful design and carefully curated experiences make travel more enjoyable. You'll find intentional spaces, intuitive service, the signature AC Lounge, and European-inspired food and beverage offerings, all focused on making your stay as seamless as possible," a Marriott International spokesperson exclusively tells OK!.

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Source: MARRIOTT The modern European hotel offers premium amenities.

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The modern European hotel offers premium amenities, such as a rooftop pool and bar, great city views, a sun terrace, fitness center and more. Located just a four-minute walk from St. George’s Bay Beach and about 5.5 miles from Malta International Airport, the hotel is also close to attractions including the Bay Street Shopping Complex and Portomaso Marina. Guests can also enjoy nearby activities such as water sports and scuba diving.

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Source: MARRIOTT The hotel is great for modern bleisure travelers.

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"At AC Hotels, we believe great design should feel both familiar and inspiring. With the brand’s European style, AC combines thoughtful design with a strong sense of place. While guests can expect the same elevated experience at every AC Hotel, each property reflects the character of its destination through local art, architecture, food, and neighborhood experiences. The result is a stay that feels comfortably consistent while offering something unique to discover in every city," the representative says.

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Source: MARRIOTT The hotel offers gorgeous views and a nice pool.

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"We focus on the thoughtful details that make every stay feel effortless. Inspired by our European heritage, we blend timeless design, simplicity, and comfort to create spaces that are both stylish and functional. From carefully designed guest rooms to inviting spaces for gathering and unwinding, every element is crafted with purpose. Located in the heart of some of the world's most vibrant destinations, our hotels place guests within easy walking distance of the culture, cuisine, and local experiences that make each city unique," they add.

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Source: MARRIOTT AC Hotels is known for its minimalist, thoughtfully designed spaces.

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AC Hotels is known for its minimalist, thoughtfully designed spaces. "Great design should make life easier. By focusing on functionality, we’re able to create environments that help guests relax, recharge, and stay focused on the experiences that brought them to the destination in the first place. Every design choice is made with the guest journey in mind," the representative notes. They add: "Many first-time guests are surprised by some of the distinctive experiences that have become AC Hotels signatures. The classic European-inspired breakfast brings AC Hotels’ heritage through, while our Lavender Turndown Service offers guests a simple ritual designed to encourage rest and relaxation, and our signature AC Gin & Tonic (ACGT) has become a favorite around the world. Guests also often discover that our public spaces, especially the AC Lounge, become a natural extension of their stay, providing a comfortable spot to gather, work, or unwind."

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The hotel is a "great fit for the modern bleisure travelers who focus on balancing work and exploration." "They want a hotel that feels stylish and comfortable, helps them stay productive when needed, and puts them close to the experiences that make a destination worth visiting. Our typical traveler is taking meetings in the morning, exploring the neighborhood in the afternoon, and then unwinding with a cocktail in the AC Lounge at the end of the day. With central locations close to the city's top attractions and best-kept secrets, AC makes it easy for guests to maximize every moment of their stay," the spokesperson shares.