Inside Ace Frehley's Family Life: Meet KISS Guitarist's Estranged Wife and Only Daughter

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Was the Youngest of 3 Children

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley is survived by his estranged wife, his daughter and his two siblings.

Ace Frehley shared glimpses of his family life before his death. Born on April 27, 1951, in New York City, the KISS legend was the youngest of three children. "As the war ended. Esther and Carl produced their first born, my dear sister, Nancy, in August of 1945. I followed some four years later in December of 1949, and brother Paul in April of 1951. Having us was relatively easy. Raising us, now that was the problem!!" Ace's brother Charles said in a blog post.

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Married Jeanette Trerotola in 1978

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley died on October 16 at the age of 74.

The "New York Groove" hitmaker married Jeanette Trerotola in New York City in May 1978. "Mr. and Mrs. Frehley, you wanted the best and you got 'em!" KISS tour manager J.R. Smalling said during the special event. The band members joined the celebration but ditched their signature look for Frehley's big day.

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley and Jeanette Trerotola Shared One Child

Source: @acefrehleyofficial/Instagram Ace Frehley shared posts about his daughter on Instagram.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 1980, Frehley and Trerotola welcomed their only child, Monique. The "Rock Soldiers" rocker often uploaded photos of his daughter on Instagram. In May 2024, they posed together to show off their matching inks. "Got matching 'Ace' tattoos with my daughter Monique back on tour in 2023! Family ink, rock 'n' roll style! Thinkin' about getting another. 🎸❤️ #acefrehley #tattoo #rocknroll," Frehley captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Opened Up About His Marriage to Jeanette Trerotola in His Memoir

Source: MEGA Ace Frehley released his book 'No Regrets' in 2012.

The exact date of Frehley and Trerotola's split has not been publicly confirmed, but the musician opened up about his estranged wife in his book No Regrets. "A fresh start was in order and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife," he wrote. "Jeanette had decided to move on, and was involved in a relationship with a local guy."

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley Dated a School Teacher Before His Death

Source: @acefrehleyofficial/Instagram Ace Frehley confirmed their split in 2024.