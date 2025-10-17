Inside Ace Frehley's Family Life: Meet KISS Guitarist's Estranged Wife and Only Daughter
Oct. 17 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Ace Frehley Was the Youngest of 3 Children
Ace Frehley shared glimpses of his family life before his death.
Born on April 27, 1951, in New York City, the KISS legend was the youngest of three children.
"As the war ended. Esther and Carl produced their first born, my dear sister, Nancy, in August of 1945. I followed some four years later in December of 1949, and brother Paul in April of 1951. Having us was relatively easy. Raising us, now that was the problem!!" Ace's brother Charles said in a blog post.
Ace Frehley Married Jeanette Trerotola in 1978
The "New York Groove" hitmaker married Jeanette Trerotola in New York City in May 1978.
"Mr. and Mrs. Frehley, you wanted the best and you got 'em!" KISS tour manager J.R. Smalling said during the special event.
The band members joined the celebration but ditched their signature look for Frehley's big day.
Ace Frehley and Jeanette Trerotola Shared One Child
In 1980, Frehley and Trerotola welcomed their only child, Monique.
The "Rock Soldiers" rocker often uploaded photos of his daughter on Instagram. In May 2024, they posed together to show off their matching inks.
"Got matching 'Ace' tattoos with my daughter Monique back on tour in 2023! Family ink, rock 'n' roll style! Thinkin' about getting another. 🎸❤️ #acefrehley #tattoo #rocknroll," Frehley captioned the post.
Ace Frehley Opened Up About His Marriage to Jeanette Trerotola in His Memoir
The exact date of Frehley and Trerotola's split has not been publicly confirmed, but the musician opened up about his estranged wife in his book No Regrets.
"A fresh start was in order and part of the process involved legally separating from my wife," he wrote. "Jeanette had decided to move on, and was involved in a relationship with a local guy."
Ace Frehley Dated a School Teacher Before His Death
Frehley moved on with Rachael Gordon and proposed to her in 2010. The pair, however, parted ways in 2019 after 11 years together.
Following their split, he began dating high school teacher Lara Cove, whom he met in 2018. They were together for nearly six years before calling it quits.
"I broke up with my ex, Lara. Sorry. She's gone," Frehley announced their breakup during a June 2024 concert.
He added, "I still care about her. Wonderful girl, beautiful girl. We decided to part our own ways, and she's happy, I'm happy. It was just time. Things go south, right? Three out of four marriages end after five years in this country, statistically. I don't wanna be a bearer of bad news, but that's reality."
Cove also confirmed their split on her My Art Of Glass Facebook page, saying they decided to separate "after much thought and heartfelt conversations."
"This decision is a step we are taking as we both embark on new paths in our lives. I refuse to say one bad word about him and will not be discussing our breakup further. This statement is the only comment I will make on the matter, out of respect for him and my own integrity," she continued.