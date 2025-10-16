KISS Legend Ace Frehley Dead at 74 After Brain Bleed

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Frehley, known as an original founding member of the rock group KISS, is dead after remaining on life support for weeks after suffering a fall in his studio. “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” a message from his family read. The guitarist, 74, suffered a brain bleed as a result of the accident and has been on a ventilator “for some time,” a news outlet reported on Thursday, October 16.

Ash Frehley Suffered a Brain Bleed

Source: MEGA Ash Frehley canceled his upcoming shows after suffering a brain bleed.

The rock star’s health “has not improved,” his family said before his death. Frehley’s team first alerted music fans of the accident via his official Instagram page on September 25, when he was forced to cancel a scheduled performance in California.

Ash Frehley's Health Has Not 'Improved'

Source: MEGA Ash Frehley could reportedly be taken off life support as soon as October 16.

“Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” the post read. “As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.” The post concluded on a hopeful note, promising, “Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4." Weeks later, the account offered another update, writing, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”

Fans Hope for Ash Frehley's Recovery

Source: MEGA Fans shared their messages of support for the KISS musician.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to share messages of support for the KISS musician. “Hang in there, Ace!! We are all expecting you to be good as new in no time! ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another person added, “Ace, please rest and take as much time as you need. Your fans need you. Your daughter needs you. I need you. You’re strong, Ace. I’m thinking about you.” "Ace works at a pretty exhaustive rate of touring for a man his age. Sad to hear of his recent health issues," wrote a third. "Get well, and look forward to the Kennedy Center Honors."

Source: MEGA Gene Simmons was hospitalized after a 'slight fender bender.'