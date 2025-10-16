KISS Legend Ace Frehley Dead at 74 After Brain Bleed
Oct. 16 2025, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
Ace Frehley, known as an original founding member of the rock group KISS, is dead after remaining on life support for weeks after suffering a fall in his studio.
“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!” a message from his family read.
The guitarist, 74, suffered a brain bleed as a result of the accident and has been on a ventilator “for some time,” a news outlet reported on Thursday, October 16.
Ash Frehley Suffered a Brain Bleed
The rock star’s health “has not improved,” his family said before his death.
Frehley’s team first alerted music fans of the accident via his official Instagram page on September 25, when he was forced to cancel a scheduled performance in California.
Ash Frehley's Health Has Not 'Improved'
“Dear Rock Soldiers, Ace had a minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital. He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” the post read. “As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California on Friday, September 26th.”
The post concluded on a hopeful note, promising, “Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4."
Weeks later, the account offered another update, writing, “Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans Hope for Ash Frehley's Recovery
Fans quickly took to the comments section to share messages of support for the KISS musician.
“Hang in there, Ace!! We are all expecting you to be good as new in no time! ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another person added, “Ace, please rest and take as much time as you need. Your fans need you. Your daughter needs you. I need you. You’re strong, Ace. I’m thinking about you.”
"Ace works at a pretty exhaustive rate of touring for a man his age. Sad to hear of his recent health issues," wrote a third. "Get well, and look forward to the Kennedy Center Honors."
Earlier this month, another KISS alum was hospitalized.
On October 8, reports emerged that Gene Simmons was involved in a car accident while driving on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. The rocker reportedly passed out behind the wheel, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and hit another parked car, according to NBC4LA.
Simmons' wife, Shannon Tweed, 68, told the publication her husband was home recovering after being hospitalized. She explained that Simmons' SUV “careened across several lanes of traffic in the crash” before he lost consciousness.
“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes,” Simmons, 76, updated fans one day later. “I'm completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us were horrible drivers. And that's me. All is well.”