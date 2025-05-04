or
Article continues below advertisement
Acquired Style's Brigette Pheloung Reveals How Her Mom Reacted to Influencer's Stardom

Photo of Brigette Pheloung and her mom.
Brigette Pheloung is known on the internet as Acquired Style.

By:

May 4 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Brigette Pheloung's mom used to "question" what her daughter's "job" as an influencer meant, but now she gets to be a part of it!

The TikTok star, known by the internet as Acquired Style, exclusively speaks to OK! about how her parents adjusted to the blonde beauty and her identical twin sister Danielle's social media fame while shedding light on her partnership with Brilliant Earth as part of their 2025 Mother's Day campaign.

Brigette Pheloung's mom quickly became excited about her twin daughters' influencer stardom.

"I think maybe at the beginning my parents had questions, like, 'What's the longevity of this job and how does it work?" Brigette — who went viral in November 2024 after wearing a $9,000 sweater dress to her family's Thanksgiving — confessed.

The 28-year-old continued: "It's kind of a new career in a way, so I don't know if she knew I was destined to be an influencer because it's new and hasn't been around forever, but she's just so happy that I'm doing something that I love and that I'm able to show my creative freedom every single day and be my own boss."

Brigette Pheloung and her mom got to work on a Mother's Day campaign together.

Fortunately, Brigette's mom and dad "got used to" the idea of their daughter's being influencers and "quickly" grew "really excited" about all the job entailed.

Brigette's family being supportive of her journey is even more of a reason she was thrilled when Brilliant Earth presented her with the opportunity to work with her mom.

Brigette Pheloung hopes to be 'half as good a mom' as her own.

For the campaign, the ladies posed alongside one another while showing off the brand's new medallions, co-designed with Brigette and Tania Sarin.

The meaningful medallion is all the more special for Brigette and her mother, which is why she can't wait to gift it to her for Mother's Day.

"We were able to shoot with it on set, but then I took it and I was like, 'I'll give it to you for keeps on Mother's Day.' I think that this Mother's Day my sister and I will take my mom out and do something special, like maybe like dinner or lunch," she shares.

Reflecting on her favorite parts about her mother, Brigette expresses her hopes of being "half of as good as a mom to her kids" some day.

Brigette Pheloung frequently goes viral for her bold and impressive fashion choices.

The TikToker notes how "selfless" her mom is and praises how she "always knows the right things to say."

"Something she's always said to me growing up when I come to some sort conflict or something that isn't an ideal situation, she always says, 'If it's not gonna matter in five years, don't spend more than five minutes thinking about it,' and I always try to go back to that whenever I'm dealing with something that I feel like will matter in five years, even though it won't," she recalls.

Aside from opening up about how special her mom is to her, Brigette also provides some fashion tips for the spring and summer ahead.

"Honestly, I've been loving the capris. I feel like they resurfaced a bit last year. I think that they're just like a fun trend that's resurfacing, that I love seeing people style. I think that might be coming back for this spring/summer and I can get behind it," she predicts.

"Whenever a trend comes back, resurfaces or there's a new one, I always try my best to at least explore it. If it doesn't look good on me, I like to keep an open mind with how other people style it," she admits. "Sometimes you can appreciate something on somebody else, but not necessarily for your own wardrobe."

