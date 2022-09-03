A Look At Actor & Musician Bryan Arion’s Life Of Battling Adversity To Chase His Dreams

Acting was always Bryan’s first love, however, now having better opportunities in the U.S., he was able to immerse himself fully into the craft. He performed in many plays while also nourishing his love for music, learning how to play the piano and guitar. Following high school, Bryan decided to peruse acting full time and never looked back after moving first to New York and eventually to Los Angeles.

Today, Bryan has achieved many accolades in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in music videos, commercials, and TV shows including NBC’s Days of Our Lives, Michael Bay’s The Last Ship on TNT, and Selena, the Series on Netflix. He is currently working on several promising projects.