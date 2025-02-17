or
Actress Candice Bergen's Husband Marshall Rose Dead at 88

Actress Candice Bergen's husband, Marshall Rose, has died at 88 years old.

Feb. 17 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Actress Candice Bergen lost her husband, Marshall Rose, on Saturday, February 15, according to a news outlet.

According to the outlet, Rose, who was 88 years old, died at home in New York from complications with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his family.

The actress' husband, Marshall Rose, died on February 15.

"He is survived by his wife Candice; his children Wendi and Andrew; his step-daughter Chloe; and his grandchildren Alexander, Clio, Ell, Milo, Arthur, and Alice. He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Jean, his brother Robert, and his late wife Jill. His dedication to New York City and the people who live there guided his career, philanthropy, and personal life," his obituary reads.

Marshall Rose was 'surrounded by loved ones' when he passed away.

In 2018, the S-- and the City star joked about her husband's age while talking with Architectural Digest.

"My husband!" she quipped.

She also posed with her daughter, Chloe Malle, whose father is the late film director Louis Malle.

"Poor Marsh. I’m sure there are some antiques that are older than Marsh," Chloe said of her stepfather.

Candice Bergen was married to Louis Malle before he died.

Candice Bergen

The Murphy Brown star previously wrote about grieving her first husband in 2015 after he was diagnosed with an untreatable lymphoma.

Louis died at 63 on Thanksgiving Day 1995.

"I went to a lot of trouble to keep it quiet," she said, "but it was a lot of money."

Candice Bergen has one daughter named Chloe.

Though Louis died when Chloe was young, they had a close bond.

“Chloe really established a relationship with her father, which she hadn’t had before because of the separations that we just couldn’t avoid,” Candice told NPR while referencing their homes in L.A. and France. "She knew that what she should do is take care of her father."

She continued, "She did it on her own. She did it beautifully and brilliantly and she did it with courage and with humor.”

Candice said she wrote her 2015 memoir, A Fine Romance for her kiddo.

“She got onto the sofa with me and curled up in my lap [and] she said, 'I’m so happy to have something like this. Thank you,'" she shared.

Candice moved on with Marshall. They got married in 2000.

TMZ reported on Marshall's death.

