Actress Candice Bergen and husband Marshall Rose listed their stunning longtime East Hampton home through agent Ed Petrie from Compass for $18,000,000.

The 74-year-old and her husband renovated the property to reflect the couple’s more casual lifestyle after they wed in 2010. The lovebirds were looking to make their East Hampton home a year-round getaway from their Manhattan apartment. Rose — a real estate mogul — first built the property for his first wife, Jill, who died in 1996. Bergen was previously married to French director Louis Malle, who died one year prior in 1995.

“It was a beautifully thought-out house,” the Book Club actress told Architectural Digest when their abode was featured in the March 2007 issue. “And it was a delicate challenge to respect its history but reinterpret it as ours.”

Scroll through to see the Bergen’s masterful Hampton retreat.