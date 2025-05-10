Top Bikini Moments! Jane Seymour's Hottest Photos
Jane Seymour Got Her Dose of Vitamin Sea
In February, Jane Seymour proved she is aging in reverse by slipping into a daring brown swimsuit during a beach trip on the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Wearing a sun hat and sunglasses, the 74-year-old Captains and the Kings actress playfully basked in the sun with her arms raised.
"Dose of Vitamin Sea: taken! 🌊 Side effects include happiness, sandy toes, and salty hair. ☺️✨," she wrote in the caption.
Sizzling in Red
Seymour showed off her youthful glow and curves in a red one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.
"Sunshine and a little splash of red—what more could you ask for? 🥰 Today let’s go outside, take a deep breath, and remember to embrace the little joys. Here’s to more moments like these!" she wrote in the caption of her September 2024 poolside photo.
Jane Seymour Dropped Spicy Pictures
Wearing a sleek one-piece bikini and patterned cover-up, the East of Eden star seductively posed as she strutted in a pool during her Malibu trip in February 2024.
Seymour also left an inspiring message in the caption, which read, "Embrace the power of small actions – like ripples in water, they have the potential to create waves of positive change in the world. ✨ Remember that progress lies in every step forward; don’t get trapped in an all-or-nothing mindset. You’ve got this! ☺️."
Enjoying the Sun
Seymour put her toned legs on display, wearing a red one-piece swimsuit and a sun hat. She completed her look with sunglasses.
In the snap, which she posted in June 2023 and September 2023, The Woman He Loved actress boasted her timeless beauty while posing on a boat during the sunny getaway.
Conquering the Sea
"When the captain doubles as the chief sunset officer and the sommelier! 😄🌅🍷 Who's in for a sail into the unknown? 🛥️," Seymour, who sported a white one-piece swimsuit and a wide-brimmed straw hat at the time, captioned the post.
She added a bold touch to the golden hour snap by holding a wine glass and looking away from the camera as she enjoyed the view.
Jane Seymour Proudly Showed Her Physique
In June 2023 photo, the Fifty Shades of Black star emphasized her enviable figure in a flattering light blue swimsuit and sarong while on a boat ride in Greece.
"Hello Greece! ☀️🇬🇷 Ready to take in the wonders of this breathtakingly beautiful place. #deepblueinternational," she said in the caption.
She Glowed More in Her 70s
Seymour sunbathed effortlessly in a plunging lace-down one-piece swimsuit, sunglasses and a light brown straw sun hat in a June 2023 update. She showcased her jaw-dropping silhouette while lounging on a tree trunk beachside.
She wrote in the caption, "The warmth of summer's arrival is like a gentle breeze whispering hope into our souls, reminding us that amidst life's uncertainties, there's always room for joy. 🥰 Let's dive into the ocean of possibilities, soak up the sunshine of gratitude, and let our spirits soar with the wings of endless possibilities! Happy #OpenHeartsSunday, may your upcoming week be a great one. ♥️."
Jane Seymour Embraced Her Natural Beauty
For a May 2023 beach trip, Onassis: The Richest Man in the World star clad in a racy white one-shoulder swimwear. She dazzled while standing in shallow part of the beach, sporting a straw hat and shades.
"Ocean tides and swimsuit vibes! ✨🌊 Out of curiosity, what's the most adventurous water activity you've ever tried?" Seymour asked her fans.
A Tropical Getaway
Seymour looked carefree during a trip to Hawaii in 2023, gracefully modeling her brown beach number and a patterned cover-up during the sunny outing.