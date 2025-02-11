or
Jane Seymour, 73, Wows Fans With Her 'Unbelievable' Figure in Flattering Bathing Suit During Beach Day: Photo

Photo of Jane Seymour.
Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour soaked up the sun during a recent trip to Mustique.

Feb. 11 2025, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Jane Seymour is looking good at 73!

The famed British actress proved she ages like fine wine as she posed for a photo in a one-piece swimsuit during a recent beach day.

Source: @janeseymour/Instagram

The 73-year-old actress looked stunning in a one-piece bathing suit.

"Dose of Vitamin Sea: taken! 🌊 Side effects include happiness, sandy toes, and salty hair. ☺️✨," Seymour captioned a picture of herself wearing a brown bathing suit, which featured a plunging, criss-crossed, cut-out neckline.

For the day spent under the sun in Mustique, an island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star accessorized with black sunglasses and a beige hat.

Source: @janeseymour/Instagram

Jane Seymour's fans complimented her fit figure.

In the comments section of Seymour's post, the Somewhere in Time actress' 384,000 Instagram followers gushed over how wonderful the Broadway star — who recently told People she feels "comfortable in [her] skin" — looked.

"You are so good looking! It is almost unbelievable that you are already 70!! 😮," an admirer admitted, while another fan declared: "It looks amazing and so does the landscape. 😍🩵🩵🩵 It is such a pleasure to see you so happy. Enjoy everything you do. 🩵🩵🩵."

Source: @janeseymour/Instagram

Jane Seymour recently declared she feels 'comfortable' in her skin.

"Beautiful picture 😍 of a wonderful person on a beautiful beach 🌊 ❤️☀️," a third supporter expressed, as a fourth social media user penned stated, "beautiful, Beautiful, Beautiful !! How beautiful it is to see you happy! I love and admire you! My hug from Argentina 🤗💕🇦🇷."

While Seymour received loads of compliments, some stubborn critics weren't pleased to see the Wedding Crashers actress enjoying a lavish vacation so soon after the Los Angeles wildfires.

Source: MEGA

Jane Seymour welcomed former costar Joe Lando into her home after his was destroyed by the L.A. wildfires.

"People lost all they had and after talking to the press about her kindness Jane goes partying and frolicking in luxury only one week later. Low," a hater snubbed, as another troll ridiculed, "many still have no home and Jane goes to the next luxurious spot to party and dance. Her happiness and positivity are pure self satisfaction and vainglory."

As a result of the blaze, Seymour welcomed her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman costar Joe Lando, 63, and his family into her home after their property was destroyed in the Pacific Palisades fire.

Lando himself was more than grateful for Seymour's hospitality, however, as he admitted, "thankfully there are angels in this world" during an Instagram update amid the wildfires. "We’re left with nothing except each other. My friend Jane Seymour allowed us to come over to her house and opened it up for us without any hesitation and thank God gave us someplace to come and sleep.”

In a press statement obtained by Deadline, Seymour mentioned: "My mother instilled in me from an early age that in times of great strife and struggle, reach out and help someone. Welcoming Joe and his family into our home while they try to make sense of the inexplicable is just what you do for family, and The Landos are our family."

