Adam Scott Calls Out 'Too Much Running' on Severance: 'It's Exhausting!' Adam Scott revealed on Amy Poehler's 'Good Hang' podcast that filming 'Severance' involves exhausting amounts of running in Lumon's white halls.

Adam Scott opened up about the demands of his role in Severance during a podcast. The 52-year-old actor appeared on the August 12 episode of "Good Hang" with Amy Poehler, revealing that he does "too much running" on set while filming, and it's leaving him feeling exhausted.

Source: Apple TV+/YouTube Adam Scott shared that he got lost in Lumon's hallways.

Scott shared with Poehler how every day on set feels like a workout, "I get lost every day" in the stark-white halls of Lumon Industries, where his character navigates the confusing, labyrinthine layout. "It’s exhausting and confusing," he added. Revisiting their past performances together on Parks and Recreation, Scott expressed a sense of nostalgia. He admitted feeling "sad" rewatching the series, as it reminds him of the fun they had on set. Poehler pointed out the real reason for Scott's nostalgia: "Because you're stuck in a f------ weird office, you're running in a white hallway," as they both chuckled over the absurdity of their new predicament compared to their time on the sitcom.

Source: Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube Adam Scott reflected on the fun he had filming ‘Parks and Recreation' with Amy Poehler.

On Severance, Scott portrays Mark, a former history professor turned severed worker whose career path at Lumon involves a unique separation of identity. The severance process divides his outside self (referred to as his outie) from his inside self (his innie), creating a bizarre existence. Scott's performance has garnered him two Emmy nominations.

Poehler wasted no time praising Scott, urging him to "Get that Emmy speech ready, baby." The two also critiqued the buzzworthy Season 2 finale of Severance that has fans still talking. Poehler admitted to "shouting at the TV" during the climactic moments, raving, "It was so satisfying."

Source: Apple TV+/YouTube Amy Poehler told Adam Scott to ‘get that Emmy speech ready.’

After watching the finale, she quickly texted Scott to share her excitement. "You text pretty promptly after things, and it always means the most when you text me," Scott replied, emphasizing their close friendship. Poehler expressed the joy of watching a favorite show and having the opportunity to text the star directly to share her reactions.

Source: Parks and Recreation/YouTube Adam Scott played Leslie Knope's (Amy Poehler) love interest in 'Parks and Recreation.'

The duo also reflected on their days as Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation, where Scott noted, "Every woman deserves a partner like Ben who roots for you." They both discussed their favorite Ben and Leslie scenes. Scott mentioned the "Smallest Park" episode, particularly the moment Leslie apologizes and confesses her feelings for Ben, leading to their first real kiss.

Source: Parks and Recreation/YouTube Adam Scott said ‘every woman deserves a partner like Ben’ from 'Parks and Recreation.'