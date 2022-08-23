Meet Addison Guerra: The Serial Entrepreneur Leading Big Industries
The entrepreneurial world is a tough place to be in. Starting and maintaining a business requires immense work, passion, and skill. A new breed of entrepreneurs is emerging, and they are rewriting the rulebook. These serial entrepreneurs are setting a high bar for themselves and those around them, creating positive changes in industries across the board.
Addison Guerra is one of these trailblazers. Guerra is not content with simply being an entrepreneur but wants to be at the top. After becoming a millionaire at 23, he expanded his empire and became a multimillionaire before 30 through hard work and persistence.
With his entrepreneurial spirit and ability to transform every idea into reality, he has made it to the top of multiple industries and says he's just getting started. From fashion to private security, there are few industries Guerra hasn't established a well-known brand in their respective industries.
A high-end fashion brand was the first of many businesses Guerra established. After growing from the ground up through sheer tenacity and grit, it has become one of the most luxurious clothing brands in the fashion world today.
"My clothing line is produced with the highest quality fabrics and materials available, and the designs are very edgy, yet some promote peace," Guerra shares. The entrepreneur picked the lessons he learned when scaling the brand and used them to venture into other industries and succeed.
Leveraging his clientele, which includes A-list celebrities and athletes, Guerra pivoted and launched other brands in the CBD, music, private security, and health industries, among others. Guerra attributes that success to his commitment to excellence. "My delta brand has the highest quality materials available and beats every competitor's price point," he says.
He extends the same commitment to his other businesses and services. "My private security company provides the highest protection to government job sites and high-net-worth individuals. My CBD water is alkaline water infused with high-quality CBD, and my Caramba Candy is a custom gusher enchilada candy," Guerra adds.
Getting to the top is never an easy feat for a self-starter. Guerra managed it by believing in himself, working hard, and having a dogged determination to make it no matter what. From his early days in business when he built his clothing brand, Guerra took time to research the market and discover the current trends.
He spoke with different experts, analyzed the data he collected, and then made informed decisions about his next steps. That helped him to avoid many pitfalls and succeed where others have failed, and that's what he advises other aspiring business owners to do.
Building a network is the other thing Guerra recommends. "Your network is your net worth," he says. He adds that connections are good because they give you access to places you may never get on your own. A good network will give you access to high-net-worth customers and will catalyze your growth in the early days.
Guerra adds that doing good, honest business will also help you scale faster than shady, sketchy business because reputation matters more than your expertise. His reputation with the first business paved the way for more success in other industries. He hopes to leverage that to grow his empire 10x its current size.