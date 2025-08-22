Addison Rae Shows Off Her Backside After Announcing Saucy Jeans Campaign: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Addison Rae is back in the spotlight — and this time, she’s making waves with a daring new campaign for Lucky Brand. The 24-year-old TikTok star and actress hopped on Instagram Stories to share a sultry mirror snap, posing on her knees in ultra-low-rise flare jeans with sky-high red heels and a cropped pink top.

She teased the moment with the caption, “Me in Hidden 🍀” while tagging the denim company. Her post dropped just hours after Lucky Brand officially rolled out its latest collaboration with Rae, introducing the Addison Ultra Low Flare jeans in a nostalgic throwback campaign.

Source: @addisonrae/Instagram The 'Diet Pepsi' singer showed off her curves in a daring Instagram selfie.

In one promo shot on the brand’s account, Rae is seen crawling across the floor, flaunting the figure-hugging denim that screams early 2000s style. “WEAR LUCKY. FEEL LUCKY. The Addison Ultra Low Flare is officially here," the caption reads.

Fans didn’t hold back, flooding the comments section with over 180,000 likes and thousands of reactions. “HOW IS THIS NOT OUR BRITNEY???” one user wrote, while another raved, “Addison Rae is really the only girl we need, at all times, ever. You can’t not love this effortless GIRL!!!! Natural born star 🌟 🥹.” One fan declared it the “best jeans marketing campaign of the year 👏.” Another chimed in, writing, “Welcome back lowrise flare 🫶🏼.”

According to Harper's Bazaar, Addison isn't just the face of the campaign — she actually designed and co-created the jeans with Lucky Brand. “I remember my mom wearing Lucky jeans,” she told the magazine. The collab, she explained, felt totally natural, adding, “And now with the Addison jean, second skin. A pair of jeans that make you feel fun, s---, and really comfortable.”

Source: MEGA Fans compared the 'Headphones On' hitmaker to Britney Spears in the comments section.

“I don’t think low-rise ever left! I love embracing and exploring every type of silhouette and shape on myself, so low rise has always been in my fashion vocabulary,” the “Diet Pepsi” hitmaker suggested.

Source: @addisonrae/Instagram Addison Rae stunned in a bold new jeans campaign.

Still, creating her first design wasn’t all easy. “I think the most difficult part for me was finding the shades I loved most,” she admitted. “I wanted the color of the washes to feel wearable, easy, and like they could go with anything!” The collab had been in the works for months. Addison first received a vintage pair of Lucky’s Lil’ Maggie jeans and was later spotted rocking them in Los Angeles — even taking the style to the stage.

Source: MEGA Lucky Brand launched their collab with Addison Rae in August.