Addison Rae's Sultriest Thirst Traps — See Her Hot Pics!

Addison Rae shares her 'High Fashion' moments on Instagram — check out some of her juiciest updates!

July 11 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Too Hot to Handle!

Addison Rae's front assets pushed the limits of her outfit.

Addison Rae knows how to set the internet on fire.

The "High Fashion" singer shared a thirst-inducing photoset on Instagram in which she enticingly posed in a bathroom while capturing seductive mirror selfies.

In the snaps, she put her cleavage and slim figure on full display in a purple lace bra and cropped white top. She completed her racy outfit with a polka dot miniskirt featuring lace-up details and a pink ribbon.

"I feel beautiful," she captioned the carousel of thirst traps.

New Single, New Look

She promoted her latest single at the time.

While promoting her latest single, "Headphones On," Rae blessed her fans with a jaw-dropping snap captured during a photoshoot in Reykjavik, Iceland.

"Headphones On. 4/18. 💜💜💜🩵🩵🩵💖💖🩷🩷🩷🤍🤍🤍💚💚💛💛🧡🧡🧡," she teased in the post.

She rocked neon pink hair that complemented her purple hoodie, which she wore open to share a glimpse of her bare chest.

Addison Rae's Daring 'Fittings'

Addison Rae captured the sizzling snap during a photoshoot.

In one of the photos from a March photoset, Rae delivered a steamy surprise as she sat on the floor with her legs parted. She wore a light blue strapless draped dress that harmonized with her dark purple, high-heeled pumps.

Beach Day

Addison Rae was a single bounce away from disaster.

The "Nothing On" singer showcased her eye-popping cleavage in a seashell-themed bikini while vacationing on Venice Beach in October 2024. The thin straps of the swimwear helped her maintain her modesty, clinging tightly as her ample assets threatened to spill over the ensemble.

"SUMMER FOREVER ⚓️," Rae shared in the caption.

Addison Rae Rocked an All-White Outfit

The 'High Fashion' songstress looked like a goddess in her all-white ensemble.

Rae cranked up the glamour in a September 2024 photoset, posing in an all-white outfit that featured a white bralette top and matching underwear. She finished the look with an oversized, tulle tutu-style skirt and white heels.

She wrote, "Me after listening to Diet Pepsi."

Yee-haw!

Addison Rae seductively posed while riding a horse.

Rae looked dangerously hot as she showed off plenty of skin in a scantily clad ensemble while riding a horse in May 2024.

For the outing, the "Aquamarine" singer arched her back while sporting a white bikini top and dark-colored surf shorts, accessorizing with stacks of colorful bracelets and neon yellow sunglasses.

Addison Rae Gave Her All

Addison Rae covered her modesty using two cans of drinks.

In a bombshell post in April 2024, Rae soaked up the sun wearing only a cheeky gray bikini bottom. She carefully placed a can of Pepsi on each of her nipples, maintaining modesty while freeing her chest.

For added sun protection, Rae obscured her face with a wide-brimmed patterned hat.

"I love Lana," she captioned the post.

Goddess of Sheer Fashion

The singer posed enticingly while rocking her wet look.

Rae left everyone "Obsessed" when she hit the shallow water wearing a sheer dress that showcased her slim physique and flawless skin.

Dreamy!

Addison Rae still looked stunning in the dreamy snapshots.

During a sun-drenched getaway in December 2022, Rae commanded attention in a sultry display while posing on the beach. She slipped into a strapless white bikini top with a cutout at the middle, pairing it with low-rise matching bottoms.

Hello, Big Apple!

Addison Rae shared photos from her stylish New York outing.

In September 2022, Rae uploaded a heat-loaded photo from her New York outing, wearing a sultry black dress with strings that hung across the center of the bodice. She completed the look with timeless black heels.

