How Adison Justis Turned Content Creation Into A Flourishing Modeling Career

The rise of Instagram has also brought with it a new era of tastemakers to the global stage: influencers. Whether boasting multi-millions of followers or a more niche audience relating to a specific subject, content creators have become an integral backbone to the contemporary marketing world, able to pitch things to their loyal audience with ease. But beyond capitalistic applications, influencers have become a form of celebrity in their own right – just look at Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, or Chiara Ferragni, for example, content creators who have broken beyond the boundaries of social media to become bona fide household names.

For rising social media star Adison Justis, her mega-popular Instagram and TikTok presence has given the Calabasas native numerous opportunities previously unknown to the 5’5” stunner. After collaborating with Instagram’s favorite swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis, Justis was scouted by international modeling agency Wilhelmina thanks to the eye-catching photos the partnership produced, dipping Justis’ toes into the world of professional modeling for the very first time. Now, with international campaigns under her belt for massive brands like FashionNova and Lounge, Justis’ social media presence has been leveraged into a flourishing modeling career.