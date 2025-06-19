or
Major Hottie Energy! Adriana Lima's Most Daring Red Carpet Photos

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima owns the red carpet with her sizzling yet elegant looks!

By:

June 19 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Dazzling in Black

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima regularly graces red carpet events with her beauty.

In April, Adriana Lima stole the spotlight in a black figure-hugging dress when she attended Tiffany & Co.'s 2025 Blue Book Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She paired the off-the-shoulder ensemble with black heels and Tiffany & Co. accessories, commanding attention at the event.

Queen of the Night

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima is one of the most celebrated Victoria's Secret Angels of all time.

For The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, Lima turned heads in a show-stopping long-sleeved minidress that showed off her toned legs. She opted to pull her hair back in a sleek style, perfectly sharing her "clean girl" aesthetic.

Adriana Lima Made Waves!

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

She sparked plastic surgery rumors at the time.

Lima exuded elegance and beauty when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in November 2023. The Brazilian model wore a black, long-sleeved minidress featuring a flared skirt with red panels. She complemented the look with black tights and red heels.

Always a Stunner

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

She was a Victoria's Secret Angel for nearly two decades.

The 43-year-old mom-of-three set the 80th Venice International Film Festival red carpet on fire as she made way in a custom black, sequined gown by Pinko. The sparkly dress featured a mermaid-style fit that gracefully framed her figure, while its backless design teased Lima's fans with a hint of skin.

She added a touch of elegance by pairing her ensemble with a layered pearl necklace.

Beauty and Glam

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

She came out of retirement in October 2024, returning to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

The former Victoria's Secret angel caught the eye in a shiny ensemble at the red carpet event for Maestro in September 2023.

Outshining other attendees, Lima stunned in a form-fitting gold gown with a halter-style neckline and a short train. She amped up the look with a red necklace, a large red ring and droplet earrings.

MORE ON:
Adriana Lima

She Made a Fashion Statement!

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

The Brazilian model was previously married to former professional basketball player Marko Jarić.

All eyes were on Lima when she attended the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, wearing a gold Naeem Khan column dress paired with Chopard jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels.

Hot Red

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima and Marko Jarić were married from 2009 to 2016.

During the world premiere of Air in March 2023, Lima radiated her timeless and unmatched grace in an all-red outfit — a scarlet dress, red heels and a purse — complemented by bold red lipstick.

Glowing Mom

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

She shares two daughters with Marko Jarić.

Lima flaunted her pregnancy glow during Chopard's glamorous dinner in May 2022, wearing a gown that featured a black, structured top with cutouts and a long, green sheer skirt.

Shimmering Like a Star

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima is currently dating Andre Lemmers.

Lima dropped jaws in a mustard yellow strapless minidress at the Los Angeles premiere of Last Night in Soho in October 2021. She completed the look with a pair of oval earrings and stacks of gold diamond rings.

Flirty and Fiery Twist

adriana lima most daring red carpet photos
Source: MEGA

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers welcomed their first child together in August 2022.

Wearing a gold strapless gown, Lima set pulses racing as she glided into the star-studded Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. She brought sophistication to the scene by posing in her flowing dress, which featured a high slit that revealed her gold strappy heels.

