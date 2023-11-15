Adriana Lima's New Look at 'Hunger Games' Premiere Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'What Did She Do?'
Did Adriana Lima go under the knife?
The 42-year-old model stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes on Tuesday, November 14, and fans immediately noticed she looked a bit different.
One person wrote, “I would have had no idea that was the same person,” while another asked, “What did she do?”
Some fans noted that the brunette beauty, who sported a black dress on the red carpet, might have recently had a procedure done, resulting in her face looking fuller than normal.
“D--- the spo[c]k brows takes another one,” one person surmised, referring to a common side effect after Botox treatments for forehead lines, glabellar lines or brow lifts, while another user claimed, "not just fox eyes but a new nosejob [sic].”
On the other hand, fans pointed out how Lima, who recently gave birth to her third child, a son named Cyan, in August 2022, might be with child again.
“Regarding the pregnancy comments.. she had a baby in 2022,” one person pointed out. “you can also see some of these photos are 1-2 months apart so this is unrelated to her 2022 pregnancy.”
However, one person pointed out that “pregnancy doesn’t give you a fox eye” or “smaller nose.”
In April, the superstar, who shares son Cyan with boyfriend Andre Lemmers, and is also a mom to daughters Sienna and Valentina, whom she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić, admitted that it hasn't been easy for her after having a child.
"Every day I have to remind myself that, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'" she told People.
"It's a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It's such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lima also shared how she's been moving her body this time around.
"So you have to exercise every day, [practice] acceptance with changes. And I struggle every day," she admitted. "Every day, I have to remind myself, I'm human. I get insecure here and there."
She added, "And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it's OK. I'm learning."