or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Adrianne Curry Slams Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Debut: 'You're Not a Model!'

image of Adrianne Curry and Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA and MEGA

Adrianne Curry slammed Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret debut, questioning her modeling credentials.

Profile Image

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 1:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Adrianne Curry is not impressed with Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, criticizing the reality star's modeling credentials and the lingerie brand's decision to feature her in its Fantasy Bra.

"Nothing against Kylie Jenner … you're not a f------ model," the inaugural America's Next Top Model winner, 44, said during a livestream on Monday, October 19.

Curry's criticism followed Jenner's runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @skywalker_c3po/X
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Adrianne Curry Questions Fantasy Bra Selection

image of Curry criticized Victoria's Secret for choosing Kylie Jenner to wear its diamond-studded Fantasy Bra.
Source: MEGA and MEGA

Curry criticized Victoria's Secret for choosing Kylie Jenner to wear its diamond-studded Fantasy Bra.

Curry was upset that Jenner got one of the night's top runway looks instead of a veteran Victoria's Secret Angel.

"I don't know why they put her in the mega bra," she said. "That's for the belle of the ball. That is for the top Victoria's Secret Angel. That is like winning homecoming queen, and they just give it to Jenner."

The elaborate lingerie piece was created in collaboration with Jacob & Co. and features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond.

Victoria's Secret described the $50 million creation as a "one-of-a-kind masterpiece," continuing its Fantasy Bra tradition, which dates back to 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

Curry Says VS Has Lost Its Prestige

image of Curry accused Victoria's Secret of losing its prestige by prioritizing celebrity influence over modeling experience.
Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE

Curry accused Victoria's Secret of losing its prestige by prioritizing celebrity influence over modeling experience.

Beyond Jenner's casting, Curry questioned whether the annual runway event still carries the same significance it once did.

"In 2010, I would say Victoria's Secret meant something," she said. "Now it's meaningless."

"I could literally pull up missing an arm and a leg, and they'd be like, 'Oh my God, yes, she's perfect.' How did I qualify? 'You're missing limbs.' Oh, so virtuous. There's no skill,'" she said.

Curry called the lingerie brand a "joke," frustrated by how much it has changed from its past identity.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Curry Accuses Victoria's Secret of Relying on Celebrity Fame

image of Curry praised Adriana Lima, claiming Victoria's Secret once discovered new talent rather than relying on celebrities and influencers.
Source: MEGA and MEGA

Curry praised Adriana Lima, claiming Victoria's Secret once discovered new talent rather than relying on celebrities and influencers.

Curry pointed to Adriana Lima's career as an example of the opportunities she believes the company should offer.

"They won't take a chance on new models that they discovered walking in Brazil," she said, referencing Lima's early career. "She wasn't a big influencer. No one knew her."

Lima, 45, returned to the Victoria's Secret runway for her 21st appearance during Sunday's show, demonstrating the brand's continued relationship with its longtime models.

"Victoria's Secret used to make megastars, not rely on virtue signaling and other people's fame to make it," she said.

She further claimed the brand has to "rely on elderly Victoria's Secret models" because "they're clapping Jenner up there" rather than scouting emerging talent.

Jenner Shares BTS Moments From Her VS Debut

image of Jenner shared backstage footage of her children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, watching her runway debut as she waved to them in her diamond-studded outfit.
Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM

Jenner shared backstage footage of her children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, watching her runway debut as she waved to them in her diamond-studded outfit.

Jenner celebrated the milestone by sharing photos and videos from the event on Instagram the following day.

The 29-year-old posted close-up images of her diamond-covered runway look alongside backstage footage, including a moment featuring her two children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4.

The siblings watched a clip of their mother on the runway, smiling and waving to them as she walked by.

Jenner also had support from her boyfriend, Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, and her mother, Kris Jenner, who attended the Los Angeles event.

The show featured a performance by Tate McRae, who appeared in lingerie, alongside runway appearances by Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and more.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.