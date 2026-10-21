Adrianne Curry Slams Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Debut: 'You're Not a Model!'

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Adrianne Curry is not impressed with Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut, criticizing the reality star's modeling credentials and the lingerie brand's decision to feature her in its Fantasy Bra. "Nothing against Kylie Jenner … you're not a f------ model," the inaugural America's Next Top Model winner, 44, said during a livestream on Monday, October 19. Curry's criticism followed Jenner's runway debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Sunday, October 18.

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Adrianne Curry calls out Victoria’s Secret for choosing Kylie Jenner to wear its $50 million Fantasy Bra. "She doesn't have a model's body." pic.twitter.com/54h373Hjcr — Skywalker (@skywalker_c3po) October 20, 2026 Source: @skywalker_c3po/X

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Adrianne Curry Questions Fantasy Bra Selection

Source: MEGA and MEGA Curry criticized Victoria's Secret for choosing Kylie Jenner to wear its diamond-studded Fantasy Bra.

Curry was upset that Jenner got one of the night's top runway looks instead of a veteran Victoria's Secret Angel. "I don't know why they put her in the mega bra," she said. "That's for the belle of the ball. That is for the top Victoria's Secret Angel. That is like winning homecoming queen, and they just give it to Jenner." The elaborate lingerie piece was created in collaboration with Jacob & Co. and features 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond. Victoria's Secret described the $50 million creation as a "one-of-a-kind masterpiece," continuing its Fantasy Bra tradition, which dates back to 1996.

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Curry Says VS Has Lost Its Prestige

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE Curry accused Victoria's Secret of losing its prestige by prioritizing celebrity influence over modeling experience.

Beyond Jenner's casting, Curry questioned whether the annual runway event still carries the same significance it once did. "In 2010, I would say Victoria's Secret meant something," she said. "Now it's meaningless." "I could literally pull up missing an arm and a leg, and they'd be like, 'Oh my God, yes, she's perfect.' How did I qualify? 'You're missing limbs.' Oh, so virtuous. There's no skill,'" she said. Curry called the lingerie brand a "joke," frustrated by how much it has changed from its past identity.

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Curry Accuses Victoria's Secret of Relying on Celebrity Fame

Source: MEGA and MEGA Curry praised Adriana Lima, claiming Victoria's Secret once discovered new talent rather than relying on celebrities and influencers.

Curry pointed to Adriana Lima's career as an example of the opportunities she believes the company should offer. "They won't take a chance on new models that they discovered walking in Brazil," she said, referencing Lima's early career. "She wasn't a big influencer. No one knew her." Lima, 45, returned to the Victoria's Secret runway for her 21st appearance during Sunday's show, demonstrating the brand's continued relationship with its longtime models. "Victoria's Secret used to make megastars, not rely on virtue signaling and other people's fame to make it," she said. She further claimed the brand has to "rely on elderly Victoria's Secret models" because "they're clapping Jenner up there" rather than scouting emerging talent.

Jenner Shares BTS Moments From Her VS Debut

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Jenner shared backstage footage of her children, Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, watching her runway debut as she waved to them in her diamond-studded outfit.