Kylie Jenner Makes Jaw-Dropping Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Debut as She Hits the Runway in a Dazzling Fantasy Bra: Watch

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Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway debut in the brand's most expensive Fantasy Bra to date by far. The reality star made a surprise appearance on Sunday, October 18, at the highly anticipated event in Jenner's hometown of Los Angeles — while her older sister and professional supermodel Kendall Jenner was notably absent from the runway.

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Kylie Jenner makes her Victoria’s Secret runway debut wearing the brand’s $50 million Fantasy Bra. pic.twitter.com/iOKgEqP86q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/X

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Kylie Jenner Made Her VSFS Runway Debut

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner walked the Victoria's Secret runway.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned on the runway, with her appearance having been kept under wraps until the big day. She wore this year's Fantasy Bra, with a high-cut thong, sheer skirt slip, sheer heeled sandals and a gigantic pair of white feathered wings. After her appearance, the entrepreneur posted a bunch of photos and videos from the event on her Instagram Stories.

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Kylie Jenner's Fantasy Bra Was Worth $50 Million

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner modeled this year's Fantasy Bra.

Kylie shepherded the return of the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra, the brand's previously annual special collab with a luxury jeweler, which is typically encrusted with jewels and worth vertiginous amounts of money. This year, the bra Kylie wore down the runway was shaped like a classic T-shirt bra, except with rows of diamonds encrusted throughout the cups and straps, plus fringe made of diamonds, and a giant yellow diamond in the middle. The impractical-looking piece of underwear was created in collaboration with Jacob & Co., and is worth a frankly stunning $50 million. It reportedly took 1,000 hours to make and consists of 4,410 natural diamonds plus the 75.54-carat yellow diamond. Jeweler Jacob Arabo said, "I wanted to create the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever made, but value alone was never enough. For me, it had to be about the diamonds, the light, and the movement. We brought together exceptional diamonds in different shapes and sizes, including our proprietary Angel-Cut, and designed the piece so that it catches light with every step. The craft is extraordinary, and what matters most is the emotion it creates when you see it come to life on the runway."

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The Last Fantasy Bra Appeared on the Runway in 2018

Source: ERWYN DIAZ / MEGA Elsa Hosk wore the last Fantasy Bra in 2018.

Beyond Kylie's surprise appearance and the bra's staggering price tag, the moment marked a major milestone for Victoria's Secret: The iconic Fantasy Bra hadn't appeared on the brand's runway since 2018. That year, the special piece was modeled by veteran Angel Elsa Hosk. Meanwhile, the first-ever Fantasy Bra made its runway debut in 1996, worn by legendary supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Kendall Jenner Skipped the Runway This Year