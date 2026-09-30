Adult Star Alix Lynx Admits She Became 'Too Skinny' After Obsessing Over Looking 'Perfect' on Camera: 'I Was Destroying Myself'

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Alix Lynx spoke candidly about the extreme pressure she once put on herself to look "perfect" on camera. The 37-year-old online content creator said her pursuit of a certain body type became so intense that she lost her period despite appearing fit and healthy.

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Alix Lynx Felt She Had To Be 'Perfect'

Source: ALIX LYNX Alix Lynx admitted she once viewed being extremely thin as a way to have more control over her image.

After 14 years in the adult industry, Lynx said working for major p--- studios caused immense pressure. "I felt such a self-imposed pressure to look perfect because I had no control over the final product," Lynx exclusively told OK!. "I would show up on set, they'd do my hair and makeup, tell me what to do and take the photos. I had no say in the retouching, what poses they used or what they eventually put out." "In my warped brain I thought, 'If I'm really skinny, I can't have many bad angles.' It gave me some semblance of control," she added.

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Alix Lynx's Pursuit of Thinness Took a Toll

Source: ALIX LYNX Alix Lynx said she may have appeared 'fit and healthy,' but she 'didn't have her period.'

"I was eating incredibly clean at least six days a week and basically eating the same thing every day," the performer shared. "If there was cake, I'd have two bites and think, 'Okay, that's enough,' or I'd have a piece and then go extra hard in the gym the next day." "I was really disciplined, and discipline isn't necessarily a bad thing, but my intention wasn't just to be healthy. It was to be very skinny, and I was too skinny," Lynx continued. Her appearance ultimately masked what was happening physically. "I had a six-pack, but I didn't have my period," she revealed. "From the outside I probably looked incredibly fit and healthy, but the reality was my body was telling me something completely different."

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Alix Lynx Said Looking 'On Point' All The Time Was 'Exhausting'

Source: ALIX LYNX Alix Lynx said she was also keeping up her image with cosmetic enhancements.

The pressure wasn't limited to her figure. Lynx said maintaining a certain image meant constantly keeping up with her appearance, including bleach-blonde hair, extensions and lashes. "I felt like I had to look on point all the time," the online content creator expressed. "I damaged my hair and my lashes, and the constant upkeep was exhausting." Today, Lynx still invests in cosmetic treatments, but said her relationship with her appearance has shifted. "I still go through this now, it's just in a different way and I'm a lot gentler with myself," she detailed. "It used to be, 'I have to look perfect on camera.' Now it's, 'This makes me feel confident and comfortable in my own skin.'" "I've changed the way I define beauty. For me now, it's about what makes me look and feel my best and most confident while still being gentler with myself," she shared with OK!.

'I Feel Stronger'

Source: ALIX LYNX Now, Alix Lynx says she feels 'stronger.'