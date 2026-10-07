Adult Star Kit Barrus Called 'Ugliest' Creator by Influencer Despite Making $800K a Month: 'Men Wouldn’t Find You Attractive'

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Online content creator Kit Barrus is pushing back after influencer Blair Bishop publicly questioned her attractiveness and called her the "ugliest" creator. Now, the two women have taken their viral feud offline, meeting in Los Angeles to debate what actually makes someone attractive.

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'Buzz Cut the Color of a Dragon'

Source: KIT BARRUS Blair Bishop said Kit Barrus was if 'G.I. Joe and a Smurf had a baby.'

The drama began after Bishop ranked Only---- creators based on their looks and took aim at Barrus, telling viewers, "Men wouldn't find you attractive; it's like G.I. Joe and a Smurf had a baby." "Think about a conventionally attractive scale; I don't think most men would find a buzz cut the color of a dragon attractive," Bishop added . Barrus ranks among the platform's top 0.01% creators and reportedly earns $800,000 a month.

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'I Understand' I'm Not Traditionally Attractive

Source: KIT BARRUS Kit Barrus acknowledged that she isn't 'traditionally' attractive to men.

Barrus responded by acknowledging that she doesn't necessarily fit conventional beauty standards. "You've said that I am too tall, and my hair is too short, and I am a Smurf, and for those reasons, I can't be considered beautiful by men," the performer said. "And you know what? I'll give you the grain of salt, right? Like, I understand that how I am and how I present is not traditionally found attractive by men," she added. Barrus then pointed to the size of her paying audience. "However, I think that over the last couple of days, as we've seen That, that it is out there. That like, there are these people who really like me," the adult entertainer expressed.

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Blair Bishop Defends Her Beauty Standard

Source: KIT BARRUS Kit Barrus confronted Blair Bishop after inviting her to Los Angeles.

Rather than continuing an online back-and-forth, Barrus invited Bishop to Los Angeles. "For the sake of science, what are the things about you that you think make you far more attractive to a man than, than me?" Barrus asked the influencer as they sat across from each other. Bishop pointed to her "long hair," "blonde hair," "blue eyes," and said she was "pretty short" and "pretty skinny."

'People Crave a Little Bit of Spice'

Source: KIT BARRUS Kit Barrus argued that 'people crave a little bit of spice.'