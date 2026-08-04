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Adult Star Lily Phillips Still 'Questions' Her Body Image Despite Industry Success: 'Confidence and Insecurity Can Exist at the Same Time'

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Adult star Lily Phillips opened up about the body insecurities she still battles.

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Aug. 4 2026, Updated 2:12 p.m. ET

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Despite building one of the biggest careers as an adult star, Lily Phillips admitted success hasn't erased her insecurities.

The 25-year-old opened up about her ongoing struggles with body image, revealing many people wrongly assume her profession means she's completely confident in her appearance.

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Lily Phillips Says Confidence and Insecurity Can Coexist

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image of Lily Phillips says people wrongly assume she's completely confident because of her job.
Source: Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips says people wrongly assume she's completely confident because of her job.

"People often assume that because I work in the adult industry I'm completely confident in my body, but confidence and insecurity can absolutely exist at the same time," the adult star explained to OK!. "I'm proud of what I've achieved, but that doesn't mean I don't have moments where I question myself."

"I think because of my job people expect me to be one of the most confident people in the room. The reality is quite different... I'm confident in my work; I know how to run my business, make decisions and handle difficult situations. But confidence in your abilities isn't always the same as confidence in your appearance," Phillips said.

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The Adult Star Admits She Constantly Compares Herself Online

image of Despite her success, Lily Phillips revealed she constantly compares herself to others.
Source: Lily Phillips

Despite her success, Lily Phillips revealed she constantly compares herself to others.

Even though Phillips understands how curated social media is, she said she's not immune to comparing herself to other people online.

"I catch myself comparing myself to others all the time," she confessed. "I know exactly how social media works because I create content myself. Almost everything I post is carefully selected. It's the best angles, the best lighting and the best moments. It's the highlight reel of my life."

The Instagram star reflected on how appearing on television only intensified those feelings, making her even more aware of how she looked and reinforcing the pressure to meet impossible beauty standards.

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Lily Phillips Says 'Fixing' Insecurities Doesn't Solve the Problem

image of Lily Phillips revealed why cosmetic surgery didn't erase her insecurities.
Source: Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips revealed why cosmetic surgery didn't erase her insecurities.

Reflecting on cosmetic procedures, Phillips admitted she eventually realized changing her appearance wasn't enough to quiet her inner critic.

"The problem I've realized is that as soon as one insecurity gets 'fixed,' your brain simply moves on to the next one. It becomes a never-ending cycle," she explained.

She added: "Surgery can change features, but it doesn't automatically change the way you see yourself."

Lily Phillips Reveals the One Bedroom Rule She Never Breaks

image of Previously, Lily Phillips also revealed the one strict rule she refuses to break while filming adult content.
Source: Lily Phillips

Lily Phillips also revealed the one strict rule she refuses to break while filming adult content.

Despite filming intimate content for a living, Phillips revealed there's one boundary she refuses to cross..

During a February appearance on the "Stiff Socks" podcast, the adult star said she has a strict "no kissing" policy whenever she's filming content and makes sure participants know her rule beforehand.

"Kissing is so underrated, and I won't do any kissing at the set," the adult star said. "No, no, no, I'll say before, 'No kissing.'"

Explaining her reasoning, she added: "You can get really ill... I don't think that's healthy, to be kissing that many people."

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