Adult Film Star Lily Phillips Shares Surprising Rule She Enforces During Hook-Ups to Avoid 'Getting Really Ill'
Lily Phillips does not do mouth-to-mouth in the bedroom.
During a recent podcast guest appearance, the adult film star, 23, discussed a specific rule she strictly enforces when sleeping with her several sexual partners.
While she's fine with all types of intercourse, Phillips refuses to kiss the men hooks up with for content online.
"Kissing is so underrated and I won’t do any kissing at the set," the viral bombshell declared while speaking with "Stiff Socks" podcast co-hosts Trevor Wallace and Michael Blaustein back in February.
Phillips explained how men are informed about the caveat ahead of time, noting: "No, no, no, I’ll say before, 'No kissing.'"
"You can get really ill … I don’t think that’s healthy, to be kissing that many people," Phillips added.
The OnlyFans model became a viral name at the end of last year after she documented her experience of sleeping with 101 men in 24 hours via social media.
After "embarking on a stunt to sleep with 100 men in one day," Phillips reflected on her experience in a video produced by Josh Pieters.
At one point, she broke down in tears after admitting it felt "robotic" to sleep with that men people in one day.
"I think by the 30th when we're getting on a bit, I've got a routine of how we're going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it's not like normal s-- at all," she explained in the documentary, which hit YouTube in December 2024. "In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that's it. But it's just weird, isn't it? If I didn't have the videos, I wouldn't have known I've done 100."
Speaking to Daily Mail at the time, Phillips admitted she began fantasizing about intercourse after watching her first adult film at age 13.
"I don't know why but I've been obsessed with s-- from a young age," she confessed. "I was always more into s-- than my friends and was always talking about it at school."
One might think Phillips' career created a divide in her family life, however, the U.K. native said she has her parents' support.
While her mom and dad aren't "cheering me on going, 'Suck off [a] thousand c----,'" Phillips assured, "they still love me."
"Their love for me is still 100 percent there," she emphasized. "It’s just been a little bit tough because they’ve gotten so much backlash. As much as I don’t care about what people say about me and s--- like that, it’s when they come for your family. It’s not nice to hear."